Photos of the week

Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Breni, a Honduran girl who is seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress, where she had been bathing across the river from a Brownsville, Texas Customs and Border Protection tent facility as immigration hearings were being held by video teleconference, in Matamoros, Mexico September 12, 2019. Most of the people living in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge have been sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program, officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Remains of missiles, which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. The Trump administration and Saudi Arabia have pointed the finger at Iran for the September 14 raids, which hit the world's biggest crude oil processing facility and initially knocked out half of Saudi output. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing a petrol bomb during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Hong Kong police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs at government buildings, as months of sometimes violent demonstrations showed no sign of letting up. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. A total of 60,472 fires have been recorded year-to-date in the Amazon, up 47% from last year, according to government data. Many fires have been set intentionally by farmers and ranchers, and the response of the government of Brazil's right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been criticized as indifferent. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington, September 16, 2019. Obama described the teenager on Twitter as "already one of the planet's greatest advocates." Thunberg, who has inspired a global movement for climate change, also delivered a pointed message before a U.S. congressional hearing on September 18: "I don't want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists." Obama Foundation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the GM Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. The UAW on September 16 launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about 48,000 hourly workers had hit an impasse. This year's talks between the union and GM, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were expected to be tough, with thorny issues such as healthcare costs, profit-sharing and the use of temporary workers on the table. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on after speaking to supporters at his Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019. Following a deadlocked parliamentary election, a weakened Netanyahu offered a national unity government to his chief rival Benny Gantz - a former general who has emerged this year as a fresh face to take on Netanyahu. But Gantz's party rebuffed the veteran leader who has dominated Israeli politics, alone and virtually unchallenged, for the last decade. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A Turkana tribeswoman reacts after an accidental fire in a shelter in Turkana settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. The FAA has been reviewing proposed software and training changes from Boeing for its best-selling plane that has been grounded since March in the aftermath of two fatal crashes in five months. Boeing plans to revise the 737 MAX software to take input from both angle-of-attack sensors in the MCAS anti-stall system linked to the two deadly crashes. It is not clear when Boeing will conduct a key certification test flight, a step needed before the FAA can return the plane to service. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Artist Antony Gormley poses between figures entitled 'Lost Horizon I' which forms part of the British sculptor's exhibition of new and existing works at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters took to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains, using the colorful Mid-Autumn Festival as a backdrop to the latest in more than three months of sometimes violent demonstrations. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike to protest against fuel shortages and against the government, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Teenagers run in front of an old baseball scoreboard in Los Ninos Cantores stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Professional baseball, which is wildly popular in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, has long been viewed as a path out of poverty. And players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba and Puerto Rico make up more than 20% of current big league rosters, according to Major League Baseball. Picture taken August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
A Dambe boxer punches his opponent during a match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. The ancient brutal martial art of Dambe boxing is associated with the Hausa people of West Africa. Boxers wrap their dominant hand in cloth and knotted cord to strike, while their other hand is held with the palm open, to grab or hold their opponent. Fighters can also use their legs to kick. Picture taken June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Rescue workers on a boat rescue a person stranded inside a flooded tunnel after heavy floods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain, September 13, 2019. At least six people died during record-breaking rain in the southeastern regions of Murcia and Valencia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
The shadow of the Washington Monument is cast on the lawn of the National Mall, as seen from the top of the Washington Monument, September 18, 2019. The iconic landmark reopens to visitors on September 19 after more than three years of construction and repairs. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee, 56, massages three-month-old infant Abduli Juma in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. Abduli's mom, Semeni, brought him to the healer because he is very lethargic and can't hold his head up. Mwanahija Mzee believes that the baby is possessed by supernatural spirits like djinns. However, hospital doctors say he has an incurable brain issue. Zanzibar's traditional healers with their toolkits of herbs, holy scriptures and massages are being registered by authorities keen to regulate the practitioners who treat everything from depression to hernias. Picture taken January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nicky Woo

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Palestinian fishermen repair their net at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Children act out taking pictures with a non-functioning camera in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
A tourist poses for a picture at Kuala Lumpur Tower with the city skyline in the background shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. During Southeast Asia's dry season, farmers in Indonesia and other countries clear land using fire, often for palm and wood pulp plantations, with flames frequently raging out of control to produce a choking haze that spreads across the region. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
A tourist takes a selfie in an area off-limits to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16, 2019. Warren denounced the corruption she argues has crippled the country's politics and economy, drawing her largest crowd thus far in a sign of her campaign's growing strength. "When you see a government that works great for those with money and connections, and doesn't do much for anyone else, that's corruption, plain and simple, and we need to call it out for what it is," Warren said, as thousands of New Yorkers holding up "I'm a Warren Democrat" placards cheered underneath an overcast sky in Manhattan's Washington Square Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
