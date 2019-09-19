An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. The FAA has been reviewing proposed software and training changes from Boeing for its best-selling plane that has been grounded since March in the aftermath of two fatal crashes in five months. Boeing plans to revise the 737 MAX software to take input from both angle-of-attack sensors in the MCAS anti-stall system linked to the two deadly crashes. It is not clear when Boeing will conduct a key certification test flight, a step needed before the FAA can return the plane to service. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

