Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Breni, a Honduran girl who is seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress, where she had been bathing across the river from a Brownsville, Texas Customs and Border Protection tent facility as immigration hearings were being...more
Remains of missiles, which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. The Trump administration and Saudi Arabia have pointed the finger at Iran...more
An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing a petrol bomb during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Hong Kong police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters...more
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. A total of 60,472 fires have been recorded year-to-date in the Amazon, up 47% from last year, according to government data. Many fires have...more
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington, September 16, 2019. Obama described the teenager on Twitter as "already one of the planet's greatest advocates." Thunberg, who has...more
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the GM Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. The UAW on September 16 launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years,...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on after speaking to supporters at his Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019. Following a...more
A Turkana tribeswoman reacts after an accidental fire in a shelter in Turkana settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. The FAA has been reviewing proposed software and training changes from Boeing for its...more
Artist Antony Gormley poses between figures entitled 'Lost Horizon I' which forms part of the British sculptor's exhibition of new and existing works at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019....more
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters took to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains, using the colorful Mid-Autumn...more
A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike to protest against fuel shortages and against the government, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Teenagers run in front of an old baseball scoreboard in Los Ninos Cantores stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Professional baseball, which is wildly popular in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, has long been viewed as a path out of poverty. And...more
A Dambe boxer punches his opponent during a match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. The ancient brutal martial art of Dambe boxing is associated with the Hausa people of West Africa. Boxers wrap their dominant hand in cloth and knotted cord to strike,...more
Rescue workers on a boat rescue a person stranded inside a flooded tunnel after heavy floods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain, September 13, 2019. At least six people died during record-breaking rain in the southeastern regions of Murcia and Valencia....more
The shadow of the Washington Monument is cast on the lawn of the National Mall, as seen from the top of the Washington Monument, September 18, 2019. The iconic landmark reopens to visitors on September 19 after more than three years of construction...more
Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee, 56, massages three-month-old infant Abduli Juma in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. Abduli's mom, Semeni, brought him to the healer because he is very lethargic and can't hold his head up. Mwanahija Mzee believes that...more
Palestinian fishermen repair their net at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Children act out taking pictures with a non-functioning camera in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A tourist poses for a picture at Kuala Lumpur Tower with the city skyline in the background shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. During Southeast Asia's dry season, farmers in Indonesia and other countries clear land using...more
A tourist takes a selfie in an area off-limits to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16, 2019. Warren denounced the corruption she argues has crippled the country's politics and economy, drawing her largest crowd...more
