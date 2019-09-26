Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2019 | 4:50pm EDT

Photos of the week

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit for failing to tackle climate change, unleashing outrage felt by millions of her peers. "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" said the 16-year-old. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words." Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit...more

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit for failing to tackle climate change, unleashing outrage felt by millions of her peers. "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" said the 16-year-old. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words." Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Close
1 / 20
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing angry opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019. The shooting came at a time when Haitians have become increasingly angry at shortages of fuel and food. Fethiere later told a local radio station he was acting in self-defence. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing angry opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the...more

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing angry opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019. The shooting came at a time when Haitians have become increasingly angry at shortages of fuel and food. Fethiere later told a local radio station he was acting in self-defence. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 20
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. Harry, Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa for their first overseas tour as a family. They drew crowds of well-wishers, where they visited non-governmental organizations working with vulnerable communities and the youth and met with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. Harry, Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa for their...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. Harry, Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa for their first overseas tour as a family. They drew crowds of well-wishers, where they visited non-governmental organizations working with vulnerable communities and the youth and met with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Close
3 / 20
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Dalaman, Turkey, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and...more

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Dalaman, Turkey, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 20
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. A whistleblower report released by a congressional panel said Trump used his office to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election to advance his personal political interests, risking U.S. national security. Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, in coordination with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to a summary of a July telephone call released by the Trump administration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. A whistleblower report released by a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. A whistleblower report released by a congressional panel said Trump used his office to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election to advance his personal political interests, risking U.S. national security. Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, in coordination with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to a summary of a July telephone call released by the Trump administration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 20
Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. Loggers and ranchers have cleared land right up to the Guajajara reservation and crossed the border increasingly in recent decades. But since 2012, when the "forest guardians" formed, they estimate that illegal incursions have fallen by half. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. Loggers and ranchers have cleared land right up to the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. Loggers and ranchers have cleared land right up to the Guajajara reservation and crossed the border increasingly in recent decades. But since 2012, when the "forest guardians" formed, they estimate that illegal incursions have fallen by half. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 20
Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk, closing the Versace show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk, closing the Versace show in a recreation of the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk, closing the Versace show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
7 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai at an election campaign rally in British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019. Trudeau had been running neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer until Time magazine published a picture of Trudeau in dark makeup and a turban at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party, when he was a 29-year-old teacher. Two other images and a video of him in blackface later emerged. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai at an election campaign rally in British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019. Trudeau had been running neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer until Time...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai at an election campaign rally in British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019. Trudeau had been running neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer until Time magazine published a picture of Trudeau in dark makeup and a turban at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party, when he was a 29-year-old teacher. Two other images and a video of him in blackface later emerged. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
8 / 20
Participants in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance, in preparations for Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Participants in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance, in preparations for Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Participants in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance, in preparations for Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 20
An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna shows 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture taken September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mesude Bulbul

An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna shows 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture taken September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mesude...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna shows 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture taken September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mesude Bulbul
Close
10 / 20
Sky Brown trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. The 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy took a big step towards becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with a third-place finish at the World Championships in Brazil this month. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sky Brown trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. The 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy took a big step towards becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with a third-place finish at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Sky Brown trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. The 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy took a big step towards becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with a third-place finish at the World Championships in Brazil this month. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 20
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Indonesian students rallied against a new law governing the country's anti-corruption agency, as well as proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/via REUTERS

Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Indonesian students rallied against a new law governing the country's anti-corruption agency, as well as proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Indonesian students rallied against a new law governing the country's anti-corruption agency, as well as proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during a Pool D game at the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during a Pool D game at the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during a Pool D game at the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 20
Billy Porter speaks on stage after winning the won best actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first openly gay black man to take home the honor, in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. Porter, a veteran of the Broadway stage, plays the emcee of a LGBTQ fashion ball in the television drama "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Porter speaks on stage after winning the won best actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first openly gay black man to take home the honor, in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. Porter, a veteran of...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Billy Porter speaks on stage after winning the won best actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first openly gay black man to take home the honor, in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. Porter, a veteran of the Broadway stage, plays the emcee of a LGBTQ fashion ball in the television drama "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 20
A firefighter of Argentina's army walks on a trail as he works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. The fires are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A firefighter of Argentina's army walks on a trail as he works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. The fires are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army walks on a trail as he works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. The fires are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 20
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan September 25, 2019. The spaceship carried a crew of three, including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and flight engineer Jessica Meir of NASA. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan September 25, 2019. The spaceship carried a crew of three, including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates:...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan September 25, 2019. The spaceship carried a crew of three, including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates: Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and flight engineer Jessica Meir of NASA. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
16 / 20
A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 22, 2019. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into broader calls for greater democracy. REUTERS/Aly Song

A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 22, 2019. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 22, 2019. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into broader calls for greater democracy. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 20
Two supporters hold large cutouts of Pete Buttigieg heads at a campaign event for the South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful in Newton, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Two supporters hold large cutouts of Pete Buttigieg heads at a campaign event for the South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful in Newton, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Two supporters hold large cutouts of Pete Buttigieg heads at a campaign event for the South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful in Newton, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
18 / 20
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 20
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower...

Next Slideshows

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies after a whistleblower report said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in...

3:40pm EDT
Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a...

2:45pm EDT
Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the...

1:35pm EDT
China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China gears up for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

1:10pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies after a whistleblower report said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit , but that the White House also tried to lock down evidence about that conduct.

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. Here is a timeline of events in the controversy based on the whistleblower's complaint and public reports.

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor, a day after clashes in the capital injured more than 300 people.

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China gears up for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

2020 candidates court the union vote

2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidates appeal to unionized workers on the campaign trail.

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Former President Jacques Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades in roles ranging from mayor of Paris to the second-longest serving leader of the nation, has died at the age of 86.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild as part of a unique conservation program run by the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Green turtles are endangered worldwide, the World Wildlife Fund says. Among other hazards, they are threatened by hunting, human encroachment on the beaches where they nest, and pollution of their feeding grounds offshore.

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast