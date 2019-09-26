Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit for failing to tackle climate change, unleashing outrage felt by millions of her peers. "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" said the 16-year-old. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words." Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

