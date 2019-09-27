Photos of the week
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit...more
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing angry opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the...more
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. Harry, Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa for their...more
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and...more
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. A whistleblower report released by a...more
Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. Loggers and ranchers have cleared land right up to the...more
Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk, closing the Versace show in a recreation of the...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai at an election campaign rally in British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019. Trudeau had been running neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer until Time...more
Participants in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance, in preparations for Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit...more
An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna shows 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture taken September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mesude...more
Sky Brown trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. The 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy took a big step towards becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with a third-place finish at the...more
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, September 25, 2019. Indonesian students rallied against a new law governing the country's anti-corruption agency, as well as proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban...more
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during a Pool D game at the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Billy Porter speaks on stage after winning the won best actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first openly gay black man to take home the honor, in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. Porter, a veteran of...more
A firefighter of Argentina's army walks on a trail as he works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. The fires are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the...more
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan September 25, 2019. The spaceship carried a crew of three, including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates:...more
A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 22, 2019. Protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into...more
Two supporters hold large cutouts of Pete Buttigieg heads at a campaign event for the South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful in Newton, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
