Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Swedish climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. Thunberg met with Trudeau privately for about 15 minutes. Later she was asked what her message to Trudeau had been. "He is of course obviously not doing enough but... this is such a huge problem," she said. "My message to all the politicians is the same, to just listen to the science, act on the science." Trudeau is promising more climate action but has also had to defend his decision to buy and expand a major oil pipeline in western Canada. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Close