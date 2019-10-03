Edition:
Photos of the week

An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at pro-democracy protesters throwing petrol bombs in the Asian financial hub as its Chinese rulers celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala on National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a big display of military hardware and goose-stepping troops, overseen by President Xi Jinping, who pledged peaceful development on Communist China's 70th birthday. The event is the country's most important of the year as it looks to project its assurance in the face of mounting challenges, including anti-government protests in Hong Kong and a trade war with the U.S. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering his older brother Botham Jean, in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2019. "I forgive you, and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you. I'm speaking for myself, not my family, but I love you just like anyone else," Brandt Jean told Guyger. The two then embraced for about a minute. Tom Fox/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
What appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) flies in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released October 2, 2019. North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new SLBM from the sea to contain external threats and bolster self-defense, ahead of fresh nuclear talks with the United States. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during his meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington, October 2, 2019. Trump kept up his assaults on the Democratic lawmakers leading impeachment proceedings, accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of treason, as well as attacking the unidentified whistleblower who reported concerns about his behavior. The Republican president has lashed out repeatedly at the impeachment inquiry, which was prompted by his phone call with the Ukrainian president that sought an investigation that would be damaging to a Democratic political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump repeatedly says he did nothing wrong in his July 25 telephone call. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Kevin Macaulay applies an antibiotic ointment to the surface of an Orbicella Faveolata (Mountainous Star Coral) affected by Stony Tissue Loss Disease on a dive near Key West, Florida. The disease attacks the tissue of coral, transforming healthy, vibrant marine ecosystems into drab, dead worlds within weeks. Since 2014, it has ravaged much of the Atlantic reef off Florida, spread across parts of the Caribbean, and has recently been reported near Belize in central America. Picture taken September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
A 14-year-old boy reveals scars on his back at a transit camp in Kaduna, Nigeria September 28, 2019. About 400 men and boys were freed in the police raid from an institution purporting to be an Islamic school, where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused. Some had been chained to radiators, tires or hub caps, and others bore visible signs of scars from whippings and beatings. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A man carries away a demonstrator injured during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. The anti-government protests, in which at least 20 people have been killed and more than 600 people wounded, began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working demining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed a famous series of images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Jeff Bezos embrace each other as they attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Washington Post columnist's killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2019. Bezos, the Washington Post's owner, joined friends and supporters of Khashoggi and rights activists, who pledged to keep fighting for justice. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is carried out of Saint Sulpice church after his final service in Paris, France, September 30, 2019. Chirac, who died September 26 aged 86, was remembered at home for his folksy charisma and abroad for opposing the 2003 invasion of Iraq. France's Emmanuel Macron, Russia's Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Bill Clinton were among the mourners at the Saint Sulpice church for a mass in Chirac's memory. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Swedish climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. Thunberg met with Trudeau privately for about 15 minutes. Later she was asked what her message to Trudeau had been. "He is of course obviously not doing enough but... this is such a huge problem," she said. "My message to all the politicians is the same, to just listen to the science, act on the science." Trudeau is promising more climate action but has also had to defend his decision to buy and expand a major oil pipeline in western Canada. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. A woman was killed on September 29 in a blaze which broke out in the massively overcrowded camp on Lesbos. The fire, the cause of which remains unknown, quickly escalated into clashes between asylum-seekers and police. More than a dozen people were hurt. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship is seen in Boca Chica, Texas September 28, 2019. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk unveiled the latest iteration of his space company's newly assembled Starship, outlining a speedy development timeline for the centerpiece vehicle of SpaceX s quest to launch humans to the moon and Mars. Musk predicted that the rocket's first orbital flight could come in the next six months, followed by missions to space with humans aboard the next year. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
A protester lies with a gunshot wound outside Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns in Hong Kong, October 1, 2019. A policeman shot an 18-year-old secondary school student with a pistol during violent demonstrations in Tsuen Wan, the first known instance of a protester being shot with live ammunition during weeks of clashes. Police said it was an act of self-defense after the officer's life came under serious threat. The student was shot at point-blank range as he fought the officer with a metal pipe. HKPUSU Press Committee/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo, Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in earnest only last year after giving birth, claimed her fourth 100m world championship gold medal to go along with two Olympic golds and perhaps more to come next year at the Tokyo Summer Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An unidentified woman from the audience, decked out in tweed, joins the models for the final walk of Chanel's show during Paris Fashion Week in France, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, September 30, 2019. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Hollywood icon Judy Garland, and awards pundits are already predicting a fourth Oscar nomination. "Judy" focuses on the period when Garland struggled with alcohol, prescription drug use and her broken finances on a trip to London in late 1968 for a series of concerts. The "Wizard of Oz" star died at age 47 of an accidental drug overdose in June 1969. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Lifejackets are seen inside a wrecked boat used by refugees and migrants to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, at a garbage dump site of thousands of lifejackets, near the town of Mithymna (also known as Molyvos) on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 28, 2019. More than 10,000 people, mostly Afghan and Syrian families, crossed the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece in September according to UNHCR, the highest monthly level in over three years. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
