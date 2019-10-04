Photos of the week
An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at pro-democracy protesters throwing petrol bombs in the Asian...more
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala on National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a big display of military hardware and goose-stepping...more
Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering his older brother Botham Jean, in Dallas, Texas, October 2, 2019. "I forgive you, and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will...more
What appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) flies in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released October 2, 2019. North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new SLBM from the sea to contain external threats...more
President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during his meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington, October 2, 2019. Trump kept up his assaults on the Democratic lawmakers leading impeachment...more
Kevin Macaulay applies an antibiotic ointment to the surface of an Orbicella Faveolata (Mountainous Star Coral) affected by Stony Tissue Loss Disease on a dive near Key West, Florida. The disease attacks the tissue of coral, transforming healthy,...more
A 14-year-old boy reveals scars on his back at a transit camp in Kaduna, Nigeria September 28, 2019. About 400 men and boys were freed in the police raid from an institution purporting to be an Islamic school, where some had been kept in chains,...more
A man carries away a demonstrator injured during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. The anti-government protests, in which at least 20 people have been killed and more than 600 people wounded, began over unemployment and poor services but...more
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working demining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining project...more
Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Jeff Bezos embrace each other as they attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Washington Post columnist's killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey,...more
The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is carried out of Saint Sulpice church after his final service in Paris, France, September 30, 2019. Chirac, who died September 26 aged 86, was remembered at home for his folksy charisma and abroad...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Swedish climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. Thunberg met with Trudeau privately for about 15 minutes. Later she was...more
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. A woman was killed on September 29 in a blaze which broke out in the...more
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship is seen in Boca Chica, Texas September 28, 2019. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk unveiled the latest iteration of his space company's newly assembled Starship, outlining a speedy development timeline for the...more
A protester lies with a gunshot wound outside Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns in Hong Kong, October 1, 2019. A policeman shot an 18-year-old secondary school student with a pistol during violent demonstrations in Tsuen Wan, the first known...more
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo, Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in earnest only last...more
An unidentified woman from the audience, decked out in tweed, joins the models for the final walk of Chanel's show during Paris Fashion Week in France, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, September 30, 2019. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Hollywood icon Judy Garland, and awards pundits...more
Lifejackets are seen inside a wrecked boat used by refugees and migrants to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, at a garbage dump site of thousands of lifejackets, near the town of Mithymna (also known as Molyvos) on the island of...more
