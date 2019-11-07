Edition:
Photos of the week

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of the police, engulfing two officers in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. The two women, Maria Jose Hernandez Torres, 25, and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas, 20, both members of the Santiago police special forces, are in serious condition in hospital, police said. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Relatives of slain Mormon Mexican-Americans react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their loved ones died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. Members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades ago, the three dual-nationality women and six children were ambushed in Sonora state, leading to U.S. President Donald Trump urging Mexico and the United States to "wage war" together on the drug cartels. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. More than 260 Iraqis have been killed since the start of October in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
President Donald Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes the MLB World Series champion Washington Nationals to the White House in Washington, November 4, 2019. Popular Nationals players praised Trump at the White House celebration, days after the president drew boos from fans and criticism from pitcher Sean Doolittle. Trump wrapped Suzuki in a tight hug from behind when the catcher donned a red "Make America Great Again" cap and said, "I love you all. Thank you." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A riot police officer detains a protester at a shopping mall in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China November 3, 2019. There were running battles, vandalism and scuffles in and around malls in New Territories towns including Tai Po, where police fired pepper spray as protesters hurled abuse in the fifth month of political unrest. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon in Beijing, China November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. Chile's worst unrest since the end of Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship has already led to more than 7,000 arrests, and injuries to 1,659 protesters and 800 police officers, according to authorities and rights groups. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, departs U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington, November 6, 2019. Stone, a self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur," has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the House intelligence committee in its investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway, October 29, 2019. The troops were among 3,000 soldiers from NATO-member Norway who staged a recent joint military exercise with 650 U.S. Marines at a time when both NATO and Russia have increased their military presence in the Arctic. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, November 2, 2019. South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned England side with two superbly-taken late tries to win the World Cup for the third time courtesy of a convincing 32-12 victory. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Migrants from Syria walk back through the woods after trying to cross the border with Croatia on the hills near Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 30, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing camp in the forests of Bosnia are short of food and bedding and at growing risk as the bitter Balkan winter approaches, aid workers say. Bosnia has faced an upsurge in migrant numbers since Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia closed their borders against undocumented immigration. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
A participant wearing a costume and makeup attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on a VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Participants sit inside coffins during a "living funeral" event as part of a "dying well" program in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. Dozens took part in the event, from teenagers to retirees, donning shrouds, taking funeral portraits, penning their last testaments, and lying in a closed coffin for around 10 minutes. Funeral company Hyowon began offering the living funerals to help people appreciate their lives, and seek forgiveness and reconciliation with family and friends, said Jeong Yong-mun, who heads the healing center. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
