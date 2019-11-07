A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of...more

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of the police, engulfing two officers in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. The two women, Maria Jose Hernandez Torres, 25, and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas, 20, both members of the Santiago police special forces, are in serious condition in hospital, police said. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close