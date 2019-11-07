Photos of the week
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of...more
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives of slain Mormon Mexican-Americans react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their loved ones died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. Members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades...more
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. More than 260 Iraqis have been killed since the start of October in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003....more
President Donald Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes the MLB World Series champion Washington Nationals to the White House in Washington, November 4, 2019. Popular Nationals players praised Trump at the White House celebration, days...more
A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South...more
A riot police officer detains a protester at a shopping mall in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China November 3, 2019. There were running battles, vandalism and scuffles in and around malls in New Territories towns including Tai Po, where police fired pepper...more
Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon in Beijing, China November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. Chile's worst unrest since the end of Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship has already led to more than 7,000...more
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, departs U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington, November 6, 2019. Stone, a self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur," has pleaded...more
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway, October 29, 2019. The troops were among 3,000 soldiers from NATO-member Norway who staged a recent...more
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, November 2, 2019. South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned...more
Migrants from Syria walk back through the woods after trying to cross the border with Croatia on the hills near Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 30, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing...more
A participant wearing a costume and makeup attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on a VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants sit inside coffins during a "living funeral" event as part of a "dying well" program in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. Dozens took part in the event, from teenagers to retirees, donning shrouds, taking funeral portraits, penning...more
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Next Slideshows
Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Floods displace hundreds of thousands in South Sudan
Flooding caused by heavy rains have displaced hundreds of thousands of residents in Boma state.
Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade
The Russian Army marks the anniversary of when Soviet soldiers marched through Moscow's Red Square toward the front lines in 1941.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Floods displace hundreds of thousands in South Sudan
Flooding caused by heavy rains have displaced hundreds of thousands of residents in Boma state.
Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade
The Russian Army marks the anniversary of when Soviet soldiers marched through Moscow's Red Square toward the front lines in 1941.
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family
Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.
Shocking school abuses in Nigeria
Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to beatings, abuse and squalid conditions.
Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges
Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi anti-government demonstrations.
2020 looms after state election upsets
The outcomes of Tuesday's elections in four states, including a Democratic upset win in Kentucky, could offer clues to how next year's presidential election could unfold, when Trump will aim for a second four-year term.
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.