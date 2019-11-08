Photos of the week
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. More than 260 Iraqis have been killed since the start of October in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003....more
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of...more
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives of slain Mormon Mexican-Americans react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their loved ones died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. Members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades...more
President Donald Trump embraces catcher Kurt Suzuki as he welcomes the MLB World Series champion Washington Nationals to the White House in Washington, November 4, 2019. Popular Nationals players praised Trump at the White House celebration, days...more
A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South...more
A riot police officer detains a protester at a shopping mall in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China November 3, 2019. There were running battles, vandalism and scuffles in and around malls in New Territories towns including Tai Po, where police fired pepper...more
Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon in Beijing, China November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. Chile's worst unrest since the end of Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship has already led to more than 7,000...more
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, departs U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington, November 6, 2019. Stone, a self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur," has pleaded...more
Norwegian soldiers stand guard in front of a temporary command center camp during "Reindeer 2", a Norwegian-U.S. military drill, in Setermoen, Norway, October 29, 2019. The troops were among 3,000 soldiers from NATO-member Norway who staged a recent...more
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, November 2, 2019. South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned...more
Migrants from Syria walk back through the woods after trying to cross the border with Croatia on the hills near Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 30, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing...more
A participant wearing a costume and makeup attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on a VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A serviceman of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, Ukraine, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants sit inside coffins during a "living funeral" event as part of a "dying well" program in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. Dozens took part in the event, from teenagers to retirees, donning shrouds, taking funeral portraits, penning...more
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago this week.
Descendant of Wounded Knee commander asks Lakota people for forgiveness
The great-great-grandson of the commander at the Wounded Knee Massacre, when U.S. troops killed more than 250 Oglala Lakota men, women and children, traveled to South Dakota to ask the victims' descendants for forgiveness.
Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student
Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest.
A look back at 10 notable televised congressional hearings
Public impeachment hearings for U.S. President Donald Trump next week will follow seven decades of televised hearings that have attracted viewers across the political spectrum.
Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.
Bolivians clash over election
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of La Paz as clashes broke out among opponents and supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Hong Kong students protest during graduation
Hong Kong students, many wearing banned masks, protest during graduation ceremonies amid months of unrest that have plunged the former British colony into its biggest crisis in decades.