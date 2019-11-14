Photos of the week
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree, after protesters overran the nearby City University campus and smashed up glass panels in the adjacent Festival Walk shopping mall and set fire to the holiday display, in Kowloon Tong,...more
George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in during a House Intelligence Committee public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against...more
The flooded crypt of St. Mark's Basilica is pictured during exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Venice's mayor declared a state of emergency after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its...more
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border but a...more
Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales is welcomed by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during his arrival in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 12, 2019. Morales resigned on November 10 after a damning audit found electoral...more
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. The country's four weeks of intense unrest started over a hike in public transport fares but have broadened to...more
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil November 9, 2019. A judge ordered that Lula be freed, after the country's top court issued a broader...more
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12, 2019. Wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states have killed four people, destroyed...more
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, November 13, 2019. After the much anticipated meeting, both leaders fell short of explaining in concrete terms how they would overcome the...more
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside the Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019. Backers of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido left the embassy...more
Mohammad Said Yasseen, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "We are only carrying flags, we don't have anything else in our hands. But they keep hitting us --...more
DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals...more
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp, speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City,...more
Members of the Haiti national cycling team take a break from a training session in front of a vintage car with tourists in Havana, Cuba, November 1, 2019. Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, a country wracked by poverty, natural...more
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 13, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing camp in the forests of Bosnia are short of food and bedding...more
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. Police fired live rounds at close range at protesters in Sai Wan Ho on the eastern side of Hong Kong island and one...more
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to three-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the baby of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19,...more
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A relative reacts during the burial of Rhonita Miller and her children Howard, Kristal, Titus and Teana, who were killed by unknown assailants, in LeBaron, Chihuahua, Mexico November 8, 2019. Members of a breakaway Mormon community tucked in the...more
Next Slideshows
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating...
2020 candidates sign up for New Hampshire primary
The candidates for the 2020 U.S. presidential election sign their paperwork to compete in the New Hampshire primary.
Iraq protests ramp up after relative calm
At least four protesters were killed and more than 65 wounded on Thursday in clashes with Iraqi security forces who were trying to push them back to their main...
MORE IN PICTURES
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
2020 candidates sign up for New Hampshire primary
The candidates for the 2020 U.S. presidential election sign their paperwork to compete in the New Hampshire primary.
Iraq protests ramp up after relative calm
At least four protesters were killed and more than 65 wounded on Thursday in clashes with Iraqi security forces who were trying to push them back to their main camp in central Baghdad.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 dead in Chile.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up
Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-government protests kicked off on Oct. 1 in the capital and then quickly spread to the country's south.
Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses
Thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses at several universities, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift weapons as they hunkered down for possible clashes with police.
Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings
A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month.