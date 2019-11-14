Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2019 | 5:20pm EST

Photos of the week

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree, after protesters overran the nearby City University campus and smashed up glass panels in the adjacent Festival Walk shopping mall and set fire to the holiday display, in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree, after protesters overran the nearby City University campus and smashed up glass panels in the adjacent Festival Walk shopping mall and set fire to the holiday display, in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in during a House Intelligence Committee public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2019. In a disclosure that drew the most attention, Taylor pointed to Trump's keen interest in getting the eastern European ally to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and reiterated his understanding that $391 million in U.S. security aid was withheld from Kiev unless it cooperated. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in during a House Intelligence Committee public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2019. In a disclosure that drew the most attention, Taylor pointed to Trump's keen interest in getting the eastern European ally to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and reiterated his understanding that $391 million in U.S. security aid was withheld from Kiev unless it cooperated. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The flooded crypt of St. Mark's Basilica is pictured during exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Venice's mayor declared a state of emergency after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
The flooded crypt of St. Mark's Basilica is pictured during exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Venice's mayor declared a state of emergency after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms. Islamic Jihad said an Egyptian-mediated truce went into effect on November 14, about 48 hours after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike, deeming him an imminent threat. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms. Islamic Jihad said an Egyptian-mediated truce went into effect on November 14, about 48 hours after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike, deeming him an imminent threat. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales is welcomed by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during his arrival in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 12, 2019. Morales resigned on November 10 after a damning audit found electoral irregularities and the military withdrew its backing and urged him to step down to help restore calm to the country. Morales and his vice president Alvaro Garcia, who also resigned, are now in Mexico, which offered them asylum. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales is welcomed by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during his arrival in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 12, 2019. Morales resigned on November 10 after a damning audit found electoral irregularities and the military withdrew its backing and urged him to step down to help restore calm to the country. Morales and his vice president Alvaro Garcia, who also resigned, are now in Mexico, which offered them asylum. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. The country's four weeks of intense unrest started over a hike in public transport fares but have broadened to encompass grievances over low wages, the high cost of living and social inequality. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. The country's four weeks of intense unrest started over a hike in public transport fares but have broadened to encompass grievances over low wages, the high cost of living and social inequality. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil November 9, 2019. A judge ordered that Lula be freed, after the country's top court issued a broader ruling ending the mandatory imprisonment of convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal. Lula had been imprisoned on a corruption conviction, bearing a nearly nine-year sentence. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil November 9, 2019. A judge ordered that Lula be freed, after the country's top court issued a broader ruling ending the mandatory imprisonment of convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal. Lula had been imprisoned on a corruption conviction, bearing a nearly nine-year sentence. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12, 2019. Wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states have killed four people, destroyed hundreds of homes and wiped out 2.5 million acres of farmland and bush over the past week. The fires have been fueled by tinder-dry conditions after three years of drought that experts say has been exacerbated by climate change, a factor that has sparked a sharp political debate in recent days. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12, 2019. Wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states have killed four people, destroyed hundreds of homes and wiped out 2.5 million acres of farmland and bush over the past week. The fires have been fueled by tinder-dry conditions after three years of drought that experts say has been exacerbated by climate change, a factor that has sparked a sharp political debate in recent days. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, November 13, 2019. After the much anticipated meeting, both leaders fell short of explaining in concrete terms how they would overcome the mounting differences they have on numerous issues, from Erdogan's incursion in Syria against America's Kurdish allies to Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, November 13, 2019. After the much anticipated meeting, both leaders fell short of explaining in concrete terms how they would overcome the mounting differences they have on numerous issues, from Erdogan's incursion in Syria against America's Kurdish allies to Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside the Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019. Backers of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido left the embassy after a tense 11-hour standoff that created a diplomatic embarrassment for Brazil's right-wing government. Brazil's foreign ministry said a diplomat it sent to mediate a peaceful end to the dispute managed to convince the group of 10 people to leave the mission. Representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro later regained access to the building, creating a tricky situation for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who has recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The incident caused scuffles outside the embassy in an embarrassment for Brazil's government as it hosts the BRICS summit of major emerging economies in the capital. Leaders Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, who support Maduro, attended the event. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside the Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019. Backers of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido left the embassy after a tense 11-hour standoff that created a diplomatic embarrassment for Brazil's right-wing government. Brazil's foreign ministry said a diplomat it sent to mediate a peaceful end to the dispute managed to convince the group of 10 people to leave the mission. Representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro later regained access to the building, creating a tricky situation for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who has recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The incident caused scuffles outside the embassy in an embarrassment for Brazil's government as it hosts the BRICS summit of major emerging economies in the capital. Leaders Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, who support Maduro, attended the event. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Mohammad Said Yasseen, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "We are only carrying flags, we don't have anything else in our hands. But they keep hitting us -- we've had at least seven martyrs here. ... I want my rights, we are being oppressed. We have nothing: no schools, no decent hospitals, no riches for the people. They only know how to steal -- and they steal from us, leaving us with nothing. We are only asking for education and health. We have to get rid of the corrupt ones. Without that, there's no solution. We want a civil state -- we don't want corrupt parties and corrupt politicians. I want these youths to govern us. If we don't execute these corrupt officials, then we won't succeed," he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Mohammad Said Yasseen, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2019. "We are only carrying flags, we don't have anything else in our hands. But they keep hitting us -- we've had at least seven martyrs here. ... I want my rights, we are being oppressed. We have nothing: no schools, no decent hospitals, no riches for the people. They only know how to steal -- and they steal from us, leaving us with nothing. We are only asking for education and health. We have to get rid of the corrupt ones. Without that, there's no solution. We want a civil state -- we don't want corrupt parties and corrupt politicians. I want these youths to govern us. If we don't execute these corrupt officials, then we won't succeed," he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Washington, November 12, 2019. DACA, launched in 2012 by Democratic former President Barack Obama, provides roughly 661,000 such immigrants with deportation protection and work permits. Trump, a Republican known for his hardline immigration policies, announced plans in September 2017 to phase out DACA, but was blocked by lower courts. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Washington, November 12, 2019. DACA, launched in 2012 by Democratic former President Barack Obama, provides roughly 661,000 such immigrants with deportation protection and work permits. Trump, a Republican known for his hardline immigration policies, announced plans in September 2017 to phase out DACA, but was blocked by lower courts. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp, speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp, speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the Haiti national cycling team take a break from a training session in front of a vintage car with tourists in Havana, Cuba, November 1, 2019. Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, a country wracked by poverty, natural catastrophes and political instability. But change is afoot after a competition in Havana, where Haiti's national team put in their best performance ever at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championship, thanks to a new program created by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that fosters the sport in small, developing nations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Members of the Haiti national cycling team take a break from a training session in front of a vintage car with tourists in Havana, Cuba, November 1, 2019. Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, a country wracked by poverty, natural catastrophes and political instability. But change is afoot after a competition in Havana, where Haiti's national team put in their best performance ever at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championship, thanks to a new program created by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that fosters the sport in small, developing nations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 13, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing camp in the forests of Bosnia are short of food and bedding and at growing risk as the bitter Balkan winter approaches, aid workers say. Bosnia has faced an upsurge in migrant numbers since Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia closed their borders against undocumented immigration. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 13, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing camp in the forests of Bosnia are short of food and bedding and at growing risk as the bitter Balkan winter approaches, aid workers say. Bosnia has faced an upsurge in migrant numbers since Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia closed their borders against undocumented immigration. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. Police fired live rounds at close range at protesters in Sai Wan Ho on the eastern side of Hong Kong island and one 21-year-old protester was wounded. Police said the victim was in critical condition. Video footage showed a protester wearing a white hoodie and mask walks towards a policeman, as if to challenge him. The officer draws his gun and points it at him at close range and grabs him round the neck. As the officer holds the man with his left hand, he shoots another approaching masked protester at close range with his right hand. Three shots ring out and the man falls to the ground. The fallen man is pinned to the ground by an officer holding a gun to his head. The man in white escapes. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A still image from a social media video shows a police officer aiming his gun at a protester in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. Police fired live rounds at close range at protesters in Sai Wan Ho on the eastern side of Hong Kong island and one 21-year-old protester was wounded. Police said the victim was in critical condition. Video footage showed a protester wearing a white hoodie and mask walks towards a policeman, as if to challenge him. The officer draws his gun and points it at him at close range and grabs him round the neck. As the officer holds the man with his left hand, he shoots another approaching masked protester at close range with his right hand. Three shots ring out and the man falls to the ground. The fallen man is pinned to the ground by an officer holding a gun to his head. The man in white escapes. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to three-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the baby of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to three-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the baby of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A relative reacts during the burial of Rhonita Miller and her children Howard, Kristal, Titus and Teana, who were killed by unknown assailants, in LeBaron, Chihuahua, Mexico November 8, 2019. Members of a breakaway Mormon community tucked in the hills of northern Mexico buried the last of their dead after a devastating massacre, and some headed for safer ground in the United States. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A relative reacts during the burial of Rhonita Miller and her children Howard, Kristal, Titus and Teana, who were killed by unknown assailants, in LeBaron, Chihuahua, Mexico November 8, 2019. Members of a breakaway Mormon community tucked in the hills of northern Mexico buried the last of their dead after a devastating massacre, and some headed for safer ground in the United States. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
