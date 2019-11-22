Edition:
Photos of the week

President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2019. Trump held a small stack of papers, including handwritten notes in thick black ink and mostly all caps, which he read aloud to assembled journalists to reinforce his position that he did not seek favors from Ukraine earlier this year. "I WANT NOTHING," he read from stationery marked ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE in notes captured by photographers. "I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO." REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2019. Trump held a small stack of papers, including handwritten notes in thick black ink and mostly all caps, which he read aloud to assembled journalists to reinforce his position that he did not seek favors from Ukraine earlier this year. "I WANT NOTHING," he read from stationery marked ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE in notes captured by photographers. "I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO." REUTERS/Erin Scott
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. Polytechnic University is the last campus still occupied after a week that has seen the most intense violence since anti-government protests escalated more than five months ago. HK01/Handout via REUTERS

Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. Polytechnic University is the last campus still occupied after a week that has seen the most intense violence since anti-government protests escalated more than five months ago. HK01/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator throws an object at a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 19, 2019. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera vowed "no impunity" for security forces that used excessive force and violated the rights of protesters during weeks of violent riots over economic policies and social injustice that have left at least 23 dead. Public prosecutors are investigating more than 1,000 cases of alleged abuses - ranging from torture to sexual violence - by the police and military. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A demonstrator throws an object at a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 19, 2019. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera vowed "no impunity" for security forces that used excessive force and violated the rights of protesters during weeks of violent riots over economic policies and social injustice that have left at least 23 dead. Public prosecutors are investigating more than 1,000 cases of alleged abuses - ranging from torture to sexual violence - by the police and military. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 19, 2019. Vindman, the White House's top Ukraine expert, said Trump had made an "improper" demand of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call that has become the centerpiece of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of the Republican president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 19, 2019. Vindman, the White House's top Ukraine expert, said Trump had made an "improper" demand of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call that has become the centerpiece of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of the Republican president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske) in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske) in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS

Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from flames in the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from flames in the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 17, 2019. The city, built on a collection of small islands within a saltwater lagoon, suffered hundreds of millions of euros of damage when floodwaters reached their second-highest level in more than 50 years this week. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 17, 2019. The city, built on a collection of small islands within a saltwater lagoon, suffered hundreds of millions of euros of damage when floodwaters reached their second-highest level in more than 50 years this week. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. At least 325 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. At least 325 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school. "I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who made headlines by kneeling at games during the U.S. anthem to protest against racial injustice. He has said teams would not sign him because they wanted to distance themselves from the protests. "So we are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and (league commissioner) Roger Goodell to stop running," the 32-year-old said. "Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people ... We are ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school. "I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who made headlines by kneeling at games during the U.S. anthem to protest against racial injustice. He has said teams would not sign him because they wanted to distance themselves from the protests. "So we are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and (league commissioner) Roger Goodell to stop running," the 32-year-old said. "Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people ... We are ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man walks along the canal amid autumn-colored leaves in Thun-Leveque, France November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man walks along the canal amid autumn-colored leaves in Thun-Leveque, France November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. Some anti-government protesters trapped inside the campus tried to flee through the sewers, where one student said she saw snakes, but firemen prevented further escape bids by blocking a manhole into the system. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. Some anti-government protesters trapped inside the campus tried to flee through the sewers, where one student said she saw snakes, but firemen prevented further escape bids by blocking a manhole into the system. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2019. Francis is visiting mainly Buddhist Thailand, where Roman Catholics make up less than one percent of the population, before a trip to Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2019. Francis is visiting mainly Buddhist Thailand, where Roman Catholics make up less than one percent of the population, before a trip to Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during the Exhibition Gala at the Rostelecom Cup, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during the Exhibition Gala at the Rostelecom Cup, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. At least 29 people have been killed in clashes since Morales resigned under pressure from protesters, civic leaders and security forces, after an international audit found serious irregularities in the vote-count of the Oct. 20 election that gave him an outright victory and fourth straight term. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. At least 29 people have been killed in clashes since Morales resigned under pressure from protesters, civic leaders and security forces, after an international audit found serious irregularities in the vote-count of the Oct. 20 election that gave him an outright victory and fourth straight term. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, crosses himself as he chants 'orasho' in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary during a ceremony to mark the eve of the birth of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure Kirishitan," or "Hidden Christians," preserved their faith in secret during centuries of persecution. "I worry that what my ancestors worked hard to preserve will disappear, but that is the trend of the times," said Kawasaki. "I have a son but I don't expect him to carry on," he added. "To think this will disappear is sad, without a doubt." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, crosses himself as he chants 'orasho' in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary during a ceremony to mark the eve of the birth of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure Kirishitan," or "Hidden Christians," preserved their faith in secret during centuries of persecution. "I worry that what my ancestors worked hard to preserve will disappear, but that is the trend of the times," said Kawasaki. "I have a son but I don't expect him to carry on," he added. "To think this will disappear is sad, without a doubt." REUTERS/Issei Kato
