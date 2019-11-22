Photos of the week
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from...more
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China...more
A demonstrator throws an object at a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 19, 2019. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera vowed "no impunity" for security forces that used excessive force and violated...more
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part...more
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske) in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 19,...more
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from flames in the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
A woman sits by the door of her shop during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 17, 2019. The city, built on a collection of small islands within a saltwater lagoon, suffered hundreds of millions of euros of damage when...more
An Iraqi demonstrator wears a mask near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq November 18, 2019. At least 325 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the...more
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Laser lights are seen behind a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high...more
A man walks along the canal amid autumn-colored leaves in Thun-Leveque, France November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. Some anti-government protesters trapped inside the campus tried to flee through the sewers, where one...more
A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2019. Francis is visiting mainly Buddhist Thailand, where Roman Catholics make up less than one percent of the...more
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during the Exhibition Gala at the Rostelecom Cup, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. At least 29 people have been killed in clashes since Morales resigned...more
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, crosses himself as he chants 'orasho' in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary during a ceremony to mark the eve of the birth of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan,...more
