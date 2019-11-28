Edition:
Photos of the week

Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. The protests, which began in Baghdad on Oct. 1 and have spread through southern cities, are the most complex challenge facing the Shi'ite-dominated ruling class that has controlled state institutions and patronage networks since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled long-time Sunni ruler Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27, 2019. Five weeks of unrest over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured, prosecutors said. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to Butter, one of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys, as first lady Melania Trump looks on during a turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. Wind-driven flames raced down wooded hillsides toward Santa Barbara, sending around 5,500 residents fleeing. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A process tower flies through air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. Three workers were injured and 60,000 residents of four towns were told to evacuate after early morning explosions at the plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890 and released by Library of Congress, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams. More than 500 Swiss glaciers have already vanished, and the government says 90% of the remaining 1,500 will go by the end of the century if nothing is done to cut emissions. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to Unit 5492 troops, in this undated picture released November 25, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook Albania, November 27, 2019. At least 30 people are dead and dozens more are missing in the country's worst earthquake in decades. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A migrant rests on board a NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, November 24, 2019. The 62 mostly West and Central Africans on board danced and burst into song as the rescue ship brought them into the Italian port of Taranto at dawn on November 26, days after they were found drifting in a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. The sparsely furnished rooms were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut themselves off from the outside world while they studied for civil service job tests. Now they are increasingly becoming permanent homes to young people who identify as the "dirt spoons," those born to low-income families who have all but given up on social mobility. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Flames engulf a protester who was partially hit by a petrol bomb during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
French farmers block a ring road with their tractors in Paris, as they gather in the French capital protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, California, November 21, 2019. In the much-anticipated unveiling to cheering fans, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired. "Oh my f---ing God, well, maybe that was a little too hard," Musk said, after his head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, cracked the driver's side window with a metal ball in a series of tests for the crowd. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. Pope Francis' four-day visit was highlighted by pleas to world leaders to abandon nuclear weapons, given extra weight because they were delivered from the only two cities to have suffered atomic bombings. It was the first visit to Japan by a pope in 38 years and only the second in history, after John Paul II. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Leigh Mai Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep during their reunion after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in April 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North Vietnam. Small - the daughter of a Vietnamese maid and a G.I. - was airlifted out of Vietnam for a new life and adopted into a middle-class family in New England. Leigh Mai and her birth mother may have spent the rest of their lives wondering about each other - except for the mother's persistence, the daughter's decision to try a DNA website, and help from a Vietnamese Good Samaritan. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Medical personnel leave the Hong Kong Polytechnic University following a news conference where university staff announced they had not found any protesters left on campus, in Hong Kong, China November 27, 2019. Security teams from the university had scoured the maze of buildings at the campus, a focal point in recent weeks of the citywide protests that first erupted in June, finding no one. Yet a protester, who emerged in a black mask later that day, said about 20 people were still hiding. "If the police retreat, we would leave," he told reporters. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards for best new artist and best alternative rock artist at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. The 17-year-old newcomer took home two statuettes after a breakout year that saw her top the U.S. charts with her single "Bad Girl." "You made it all happen," said Eilish, thanking her fans. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen behind soap bubbles created by a street artist (not pictured) from Pincio terrace in Rome, Italy, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
