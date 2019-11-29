A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890 and released by Library of Congress, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen...more

A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890 and released by Library of Congress, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams. More than 500 Swiss glaciers have already vanished, and the government says 90% of the remaining 1,500 will go by the end of the century if nothing is done to cut emissions. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

