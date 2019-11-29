Photos of the week
Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. The protests, which began in Baghdad on Oct. 1 and have spread through southern cities, are the most complex...more
Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27, 2019. Five weeks of unrest over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500...more
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to Butter, one of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys, as first lady Melania Trump looks on during a turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 26, 2019....more
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. Wind-driven flames raced down wooded hillsides toward Santa Barbara, sending around 5,500...more
A process tower flies through air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. Three workers were injured and 60,000 residents of four...more
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890 and released by Library of Congress, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to Unit 5492 troops, in this undated picture released November 25, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook Albania, November 27, 2019. At least 30 people are dead and dozens more are missing in the country's worst...more
A migrant rests on board a NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, November 24, 2019. The 62 mostly West and Central Africans on board danced and burst into song as the rescue ship brought them into the Italian port of...more
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. The sparsely furnished rooms were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut themselves off from...more
Flames engulf a protester who was partially hit by a petrol bomb during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
French farmers block a ring road with their tractors in Paris, as they gather in the French capital protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, California, November 21, 2019. In the much-anticipated unveiling to cheering fans, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to...more
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. Pope Francis' four-day visit was highlighted by pleas to world leaders to abandon nuclear weapons, given extra weight because they...more
A protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Leigh Mai Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep during their reunion after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in April 1975 before Saigon fell to...more
Medical personnel leave the Hong Kong Polytechnic University following a news conference where university staff announced they had not found any protesters left on campus, in Hong Kong, China November 27, 2019. Security teams from the university had...more
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards for best new artist and best alternative rock artist at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. The 17-year-old newcomer took home two statuettes after a breakout year...more
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen behind soap bubbles created by a street artist (not pictured) from Pincio terrace in Rome, Italy, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
