Photos of the week
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization plenary session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" after the Canadian...more
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia, December, 3, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released December 4, 2019. North Korea said it would take "prompt corresponding actions" if the United...more
Flowers are laid down at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge in London, Britain, November 30, 2019. Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed when Usman Khan, a man convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012, went on the rampage with...more
A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. In sharp exchanges underlining discord in a transatlantic bloc hailed by backers as the most...more
Demonstrators help a wounded young man after being hit by a stone during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A grey seal pup is pictured with a glass bottle at the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, Britain, November 21, 2019. Dan Thurling via REUTERS
Art object "Money throne x10", a glass throne filled with $1 million in bills that was created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana...more
A winter swimming enthusiast takes a dip in the Amur River, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background, in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old and found in the permafrost in Russia's Far East in 2018, is seen in this photo obtained by Reuters on December 4, 2019. Sergey Fedorov/Mammoth Museum of North-Eastern Federal University/Handout...more
A woman prepares to remove rainwater from her house after heavy rains in Chennai, India, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Michael Vella, father of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, holds a portrait of Daphne during a demonstration demanding justice over the murder of the journalist, outside the Court of Justice, in Valletta Malta, December 1, 2019. Maltese Prime Minister...more
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Myanmar's Naing Aung Myo in action during a sepak takraw match against Laos at the Southeast Asian Games in Olongapo, Philippines, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman performs before the draw for the Euro 2020 finals in Bucharest, Romania, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines, November 25, 2019. Her family lives in Sitio Pariahan, a coastal village that was once an island and is...more
A migrant stands in a snow-covered makeshift forest camp near the Croatian border in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 3, 2019. Hundreds of migrants and refugees stuck in the camp at Vucjak, a former landfill site, are struggling to survive in...more
