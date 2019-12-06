Michael Vella, father of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, holds a portrait of Daphne during a demonstration demanding justice over the murder of the journalist, outside the Court of Justice, in Valletta Malta, December 1, 2019. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over her murder, announced he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next month. Calls for Muscat to quit had intensified after the investigation into the 2017 car bomb killing led to charges against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to government ministers and senior officials. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

