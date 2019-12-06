Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 6, 2019 | 4:30pm EST

Photos of the week

A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization plenary session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" after the Canadian prime minister appeared to be caught on camera joking about his press appearances during a chat with other leaders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization plenary session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" after the Canadian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization plenary session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" after the Canadian prime minister appeared to be caught on camera joking about his press appearances during a chat with other leaders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 20
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Close
3 / 20
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia, December, 3, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia, December, 3, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia, December, 3, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released December 4, 2019. North Korea said it would take "prompt corresponding actions" if the United States resorts to military force, state media reported, as tensions rise ahead of Pyongyang's year-end deadline for stalled denuclearization talks. The statement came after North Korea announced it would convene a rare gathering of top ruling-party officials later this month, and state media showed photos of Kim taking a second symbolic horse ride on the country's sacred Mt. Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released December 4, 2019. North Korea said it would take "prompt corresponding actions" if the United...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released December 4, 2019. North Korea said it would take "prompt corresponding actions" if the United States resorts to military force, state media reported, as tensions rise ahead of Pyongyang's year-end deadline for stalled denuclearization talks. The statement came after North Korea announced it would convene a rare gathering of top ruling-party officials later this month, and state media showed photos of Kim taking a second symbolic horse ride on the country's sacred Mt. Paektu. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Flowers are laid down at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge in London, Britain, November 30, 2019. Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed when Usman Khan, a man convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012, went on the rampage with kitchen knives at a prisoner rehabilitation conference beside London Bridge. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Flowers are laid down at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge in London, Britain, November 30, 2019. Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed when Usman Khan, a man convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012, went on the rampage with...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Flowers are laid down at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge in London, Britain, November 30, 2019. Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed when Usman Khan, a man convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012, went on the rampage with kitchen knives at a prisoner rehabilitation conference beside London Bridge. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
6 / 20
A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in the village of Biberwier, Austria November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Close
7 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. In sharp exchanges underlining discord in the transatlantic bloc, Trump demanded that Europe pay more for its collective defense and make concessions to U.S. interests on trade. Macron stood by comments he made describing NATO as suffering from a lack of strategic purpose akin to "brain death," and criticized fellow NATO member Turkey, which he accused of working with Islamic State proxies. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. In sharp exchanges underlining discord in the transatlantic bloc, Trump demanded that Europe pay...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. In sharp exchanges underlining discord in the transatlantic bloc, Trump demanded that Europe pay more for its collective defense and make concessions to U.S. interests on trade. Macron stood by comments he made describing NATO as suffering from a lack of strategic purpose akin to "brain death," and criticized fellow NATO member Turkey, which he accused of working with Islamic State proxies. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
Demonstrators help a wounded young man after he was hit by a stone during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Demonstrators help a wounded young man after he was hit by a stone during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Demonstrators help a wounded young man after he was hit by a stone during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
9 / 20
A grey seal pup is pictured with a glass bottle at the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, Britain, November 21, 2019. Dan Thurling via REUTERS

A grey seal pup is pictured with a glass bottle at the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, Britain, November 21, 2019. Dan Thurling via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
A grey seal pup is pictured with a glass bottle at the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, Britain, November 21, 2019. Dan Thurling via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Art object "Money throne x10", a glass throne filled with $1 million in bills that was created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Art object "Money throne x10", a glass throne filled with $1 million in bills that was created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
Art object "Money throne x10", a glass throne filled with $1 million in bills that was created by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko and entrepreneur Igor Rybakov, is seen during a presentation in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
11 / 20
A winter swimming enthusiast takes a dip in the Amur River, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background, in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A winter swimming enthusiast takes a dip in the Amur River, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background, in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
A winter swimming enthusiast takes a dip in the Amur River, with buildings of Chinese border city Heihe seen in the background, in Blagoveshchensk, in Amur region, Russia, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 20
A prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old and found in the permafrost in Russia's Far East in 2018, is seen in this photo obtained by Reuters on December 4, 2019. Sergey Fedorov/Mammoth Museum of North-Eastern Federal University/Handout via REUTERS

A prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old and found in the permafrost in Russia's Far East in 2018, is seen in this photo obtained by Reuters on December 4, 2019. Sergey Fedorov/Mammoth Museum of North-Eastern Federal University/Handout...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old and found in the permafrost in Russia's Far East in 2018, is seen in this photo obtained by Reuters on December 4, 2019. Sergey Fedorov/Mammoth Museum of North-Eastern Federal University/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
A woman prepares to remove rainwater from her house after heavy rains in Chennai, India, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A woman prepares to remove rainwater from her house after heavy rains in Chennai, India, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
A woman prepares to remove rainwater from her house after heavy rains in Chennai, India, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
14 / 20
Michael Vella, father of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, holds a portrait of Daphne during a demonstration demanding justice over the murder of the journalist, outside the Court of Justice, in Valletta Malta, December 1, 2019. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over her murder, announced he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next month. Calls for Muscat to quit had intensified after the investigation into the 2017 car bomb killing led to charges against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to government ministers and senior officials. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Michael Vella, father of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, holds a portrait of Daphne during a demonstration demanding justice over the murder of the journalist, outside the Court of Justice, in Valletta Malta, December 1, 2019. Maltese Prime Minister...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
Michael Vella, father of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, holds a portrait of Daphne during a demonstration demanding justice over the murder of the journalist, outside the Court of Justice, in Valletta Malta, December 1, 2019. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over her murder, announced he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next month. Calls for Muscat to quit had intensified after the investigation into the 2017 car bomb killing led to charges against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to government ministers and senior officials. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
15 / 20
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
16 / 20
Myanmar's Naing Aung Myo in action during a sepak takraw match against Laos at the Southeast Asian Games in Olongapo, Philippines, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Myanmar's Naing Aung Myo in action during a sepak takraw match against Laos at the Southeast Asian Games in Olongapo, Philippines, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Myanmar's Naing Aung Myo in action during a sepak takraw match against Laos at the Southeast Asian Games in Olongapo, Philippines, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 20
A woman performs before the draw for the Euro 2020 finals in Bucharest, Romania, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman performs before the draw for the Euro 2020 finals in Bucharest, Romania, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A woman performs before the draw for the Euro 2020 finals in Bucharest, Romania, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 20
Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines, November 25, 2019. Her family lives in Sitio Pariahan, a coastal village that was once an island and is now without land. It is sinking about 1.5 inches every year, owing largely to land subsidence from the population's overuse of groundwater, according to experts. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines, November 25, 2019. Her family lives in Sitio Pariahan, a coastal village that was once an island and is...more

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Danica Martinez, 16, shields her face away from the sun as she travels home from school by boat in Bulakan, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines, November 25, 2019. Her family lives in Sitio Pariahan, a coastal village that was once an island and is now without land. It is sinking about 1.5 inches every year, owing largely to land subsidence from the population's overuse of groundwater, according to experts. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
19 / 20
A migrant stands in a snow-covered makeshift forest camp near the Croatian border in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 3, 2019. Hundreds of migrants and refugees stuck in the camp at Vucjak, a former landfill site, are struggling to survive in subzero temperatures as snow weighs down on their tents, spurring fears that some may die unless they are resettled soon. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant stands in a snow-covered makeshift forest camp near the Croatian border in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 3, 2019. Hundreds of migrants and refugees stuck in the camp at Vucjak, a former landfill site, are struggling to survive in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
A migrant stands in a snow-covered makeshift forest camp near the Croatian border in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 3, 2019. Hundreds of migrants and refugees stuck in the camp at Vucjak, a former landfill site, are struggling to survive in subzero temperatures as snow weighs down on their tents, spurring fears that some may die unless they are resettled soon. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

8:10am EST
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 05 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 04 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades

Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades

The worst drought in a century has slowed the iconic Victoria Falls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill the tourist attraction on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton

Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton

Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.

A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

Highlights from a decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape images from the past year.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

More than six weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Chanel highlights the craftsmanship of its artisans at the Metiers d'Art show in Paris.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos of the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast