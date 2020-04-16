Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2020 | 4:56pm EDT

Photos of the week

Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 20
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility where at least 31 people died since March 13, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility where at least 31 people died since March 13, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility where at least 31 people died since March 13, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi    
Close
2 / 20
A Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca    

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca    
Close
3 / 20
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with her doula Nichollette Jones and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's licensed midwife, Susan Taylor, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020. Pedroza was convinced the hospital was the safest place to have a baby, but amid the spread of coronavirus, she and her partner Ryan Morgan turned to a midwife for a home birth. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with her doula Nichollette Jones and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with her doula Nichollette Jones and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's licensed midwife, Susan Taylor, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020. Pedroza was convinced the hospital was the safest place to have a baby, but amid the spread of coronavirus, she and her partner Ryan Morgan turned to a midwife for a home birth. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
4 / 20
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Close
5 / 20
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from COVID-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from COVID-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from COVID-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    
Close
6 / 20
Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, which will be live streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, which will be live streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, which will be live streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
Close
7 / 20
Su Sevda Uzun dances on a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Su Sevda Uzun dances on a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. Picture taken...more

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Su Sevda Uzun dances on a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    
Close
8 / 20
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, April 9, 2020. Toniolo has been documenting what life has been like for his family since quarantine began for them weeks before the rest of the country. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, April 9,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, April 9, 2020. Toniolo has been documenting what life has been like for his family since quarantine began for them weeks before the rest of the country. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at an intensive care unit at the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at an intensive care unit at the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at an intensive care unit at the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 20
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman    
Close
11 / 20
People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to participate from their balconies and windows in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo &nbsp; &nbsp;

People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to...more

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to participate from their balconies and windows in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo    
Close
12 / 20
A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Derick Snyder

A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Derick Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Derick Snyder
Close
13 / 20
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone    
Close
14 / 20
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from COVID-19 at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from COVID-19 at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from COVID-19 at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
15 / 20
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald &nbsp; &nbsp;

Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald    
Close
16 / 20
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    
Close
17 / 20
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears a handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears a handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears a handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song    
Close
18 / 20
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organzied by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus concerns, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi &nbsp; &nbsp;

A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organzied by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus concerns, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organzied by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus concerns, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi    
Close
19 / 20
A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

Next Slideshows

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

4:52pm EDT
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

8:18am EDT
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Apr 15 2020
Family under lockdown in northern Italy

Family under lockdown in northern Italy

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's...

Apr 15 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Family under lockdown in northern Italy

Family under lockdown in northern Italy

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York on April 15, further signs that the hardest-hit U.S. state is gaining some control over the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started, conducting telemedicine consultations, trying to keep patients out of the E.R. and managing anxieties.

What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline. Fifteen weeks later there seems to be only one story in the world. Despite the virus, those earlier stories have rumbled on. Here is a quick catch-up on the biggest headlines from the weeks before everything changed.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration

Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket, said he would appoint a committee this month to help him vet possible running mates.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast