Photos of the week
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility where at least 31 people died since March 13, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with her doula Nichollette Jones and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's...more
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from COVID-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, which will be live streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Su Sevda Uzun dances on a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. Picture taken...more
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, April 9,...more
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at an intensive care unit at the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to...more
A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of lockdown in Monrovia, Liberia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Derick Snyder
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone...more
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from COVID-19 at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding...more
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears a handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly...more
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organzied by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus concerns, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April...more
A lamp is seen illuminated inside of an apartment window in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, in Washington, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Family under lockdown in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's...
MORE IN PICTURES
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Family under lockdown in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York on April 15, further signs that the hardest-hit U.S. state is gaining some control over the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic
New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started, conducting telemedicine consultations, trying to keep patients out of the E.R. and managing anxieties.
What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus
The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline. Fifteen weeks later there seems to be only one story in the world. Despite the virus, those earlier stories have rumbled on. Here is a quick catch-up on the biggest headlines from the weeks before everything changed.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket, said he would appoint a committee this month to help him vet possible running mates.