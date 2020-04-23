Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of Harlem funeral home International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses and doctors are caring for the living. But there is another front line of those caring for the dead. They fear they can also get infected and die. Some of them have sent their own children to live with relatives. And because American cities like New York were never designed to dispose of so many dead, their call of duty will last much longer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

