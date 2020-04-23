Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 23, 2020 | 4:09pm EDT

Photos of the week

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the "IsoArk," a special isolation chamber for highly infectious COVID-19 patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the "IsoArk," a special isolation chamber for highly infectious COVID-19 patients, from...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the "IsoArk," a special isolation chamber for highly infectious COVID-19 patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 20
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. Protesters have gathered in state capitals across the U.S., demanding an end to mandatory lockdowns and expressing cynicism toward health experts and skepticism about the actual scale of the pandemic, accusing officials of overreaching and taking actions that had caused more harm than the virus itself. Health experts and lawmakers on the front lines of the battle to curb the pandemic have warned that the country could face a second and even deadlier wave of infections if the lockdowns end prematurely. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. Protesters have gathered in state capitals across the...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. Protesters have gathered in state capitals across the U.S., demanding an end to mandatory lockdowns and expressing cynicism toward health experts and skepticism about the actual scale of the pandemic, accusing officials of overreaching and taking actions that had caused more harm than the virus itself. Health experts and lawmakers on the front lines of the battle to curb the pandemic have warned that the country could face a second and even deadlier wave of infections if the lockdowns end prematurely. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
2 / 20
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of Harlem funeral home International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses and doctors are caring for the living. But there is another front line of those caring for the dead. They fear they can also get infected and die. Some of them have sent their own children to live with relatives. And because American cities like New York were never designed to dispose of so many dead, their call of duty will last much longer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of Harlem funeral home International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of Harlem funeral home International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses and doctors are caring for the living. But there is another front line of those caring for the dead. They fear they can also get infected and die. Some of them have sent their own children to live with relatives. And because American cities like New York were never designed to dispose of so many dead, their call of duty will last much longer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 20
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 20
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. Indonesia's tally of almost 650 virus deaths is the highest in East Asia after China. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. Indonesia's tally of almost 650 virus deaths is the highest in East Asia after China. REUTERS/Willy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. Indonesia's tally of almost 650 virus deaths is the highest in East Asia after China. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
5 / 20
Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for his son Felix's birthday celebration during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for his son Felix's birthday celebration during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for his son Felix's birthday celebration during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 20
Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. With more than 22,000 deaths, Spain has the third worst death toll in the world. REUTERS/Vincent West

Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. With more than 22,000 deaths, Spain has the...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. With more than 22,000 deaths, Spain has the third worst death toll in the world. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 20
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists, as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. Germans have the right to hold political protests if they adhere to social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the country's Constitutional Court ruled a week earlier. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists, as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. Germans have the right to hold political protests if they adhere to...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists, as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. Germans have the right to hold political protests if they adhere to social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the country's Constitutional Court ruled a week earlier. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
8 / 20
Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu under strict coronavirus restrictions. Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu under...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu under strict coronavirus restrictions. Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
9 / 20
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21, 2020. South Africa is nearly a month into restrictions ordering most of the population to stay at home apart from essential trips - leaving many struggling without wages and short of supplies. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21, 2020. South Africa is nearly a month into restrictions ordering...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21, 2020. South Africa is nearly a month into restrictions ordering most of the population to stay at home apart from essential trips - leaving many struggling without wages and short of supplies. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
10 / 20
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a New York subway station in New York, April 14, 2020. Sylver is in his 50s, an immigrant from Nigeria, a member of the Ibo tribe. He's lived on the streets for 12 years. Afraid of the coronavirus in shelters, many of New York's homeless are sleeping on ghost trains and on platforms abandoned during the lockdown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a New York subway station in New York, April 14, 2020. Sylver is in his 50s, an immigrant from Nigeria, a member of the Ibo tribe. He's lived on the streets for 12 years. Afraid of the coronavirus...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a New York subway station in New York, April 14, 2020. Sylver is in his 50s, an immigrant from Nigeria, a member of the Ibo tribe. He's lived on the streets for 12 years. Afraid of the coronavirus in shelters, many of New York's homeless are sleeping on ghost trains and on platforms abandoned during the lockdown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 20
People stand in a line in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of the slum are struggling under India's nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live, is a tough place to be confined, and also one of the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus because of the density of its population and poor sanitation. Hundreds of people sometimes share the same bathroom. Access to clean water is not guaranteed. Soap has become a luxury. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People stand in a line in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of the slum are struggling under India's nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
People stand in a line in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of the slum are struggling under India's nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live, is a tough place to be confined, and also one of the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus because of the density of its population and poor sanitation. Hundreds of people sometimes share the same bathroom. Access to clean water is not guaranteed. Soap has become a luxury. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
12 / 20
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 20
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 20, 2020. Red foxes have been making appearances in Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people off the streets. The animals, usually a rare sight in busy urban areas, have a biblical resonance. In the Book of Lamentations, the Jewish temple site in Jerusalem is described as so desolate that "foxes prowl upon it." A family of foxes has become a regular feature - nosing through discarded food, and playing sometimes unfriendly hide-and-seek with dogs in a local park. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 20, 2020. Red foxes have been making appearances in Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 20, 2020. Red foxes have been making appearances in Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people off the streets. The animals, usually a rare sight in busy urban areas, have a biblical resonance. In the Book of Lamentations, the Jewish temple site in Jerusalem is described as so desolate that "foxes prowl upon it." A family of foxes has become a regular feature - nosing through discarded food, and playing sometimes unfriendly hide-and-seek with dogs in a local park. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 20
An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 20
Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus in Issaquah, Washington, April 21, 2020. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they said. REUTERS/David Ryder

Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus in Issaquah, Washington, April 21, 2020. "Thank you to our...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus in Issaquah, Washington, April 21, 2020. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they said. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 20
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
18 / 20
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man, who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man, who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man, who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 20
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. U.S. Labor Department data showed 26.5 million Americans had sought jobless benefits the last five weeks, meaning all the jobs gained during the longest employment boom in U.S. history have been wiped out by the pandemic's impact. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. U.S. Labor...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. U.S. Labor Department data showed 26.5 million Americans had sought jobless benefits the last five weeks, meaning all the jobs gained during the longest employment boom in U.S. history have been wiped out by the pandemic's impact. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Next Slideshows

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

11:11am EDT
The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

10:18am EDT
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Apr 22 2020
Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit

Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit

Medical staff in the intensive care unit at Chicago's Roseland Community Hospital treat patients with coronavirus.

Apr 22 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

The royal kids

The royal kids

A look at the lives of royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie.

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

The race to ventilate

The race to ventilate

Independent inventors and corporations alike build ventilators to aid patients stricken by COVID-19.

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit

Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit

Medical staff in the intensive care unit at Chicago's Roseland Community Hospital treat patients with coronavirus.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast