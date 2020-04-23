Photos of the week
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the "IsoArk," a special isolation chamber for highly infectious COVID-19 patients, from...more
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. Protesters have gathered in state capitals across the...more
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of Harlem funeral home International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services...more
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020....more
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. Indonesia's tally of almost 650 virus deaths is the highest in East Asia after China. REUTERS/Willy...more
Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for his son Felix's birthday celebration during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. With more than 22,000 deaths, Spain has the...more
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists, as other demonstrators protest against the coronavirus lockdown, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. Germans have the right to hold political protests if they adhere to...more
Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu under...more
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21, 2020. South Africa is nearly a month into restrictions ordering...more
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a New York subway station in New York, April 14, 2020. Sylver is in his 50s, an immigrant from Nigeria, a member of the Ibo tribe. He's lived on the streets for 12 years. Afraid of the coronavirus...more
People stand in a line in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of the slum are struggling under India's nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where...more
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 20, 2020. Red foxes have been making appearances in Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people...more
An Afghan man stands among bags of free food donated for people in need during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Jozette Dansk and David Dansk, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus in Issaquah, Washington, April 21, 2020. "Thank you to our...more
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man, who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. U.S. Labor...more
