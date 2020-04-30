Edition:
Photos of the week

A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast at the end of the first day of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the coronavirus curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars, or meals to break the fast. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast at the end of the first day of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the coronavirus curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars, or meals to break the fast. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York City, April 29, 2020. The city of New York delivered a freezer truck to the funeral home after it was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles, a Reuters eyewitness said. It was not clear how long the bodies had been stored in the U-Hauls or whether any were COVID-19 victims. The bodies were found after neighbors reported an odor coming from the trucks, New York media reported. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York City, April 29, 2020. The city of New York delivered a freezer truck to the funeral home after it was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles, a Reuters eyewitness said. It was not clear how long the bodies had been stored in the U-Hauls or whether any were COVID-19 victims. The bodies were found after neighbors reported an odor coming from the trucks, New York media reported. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28, 2020. Pence was not wearing a mask during his tour of the facility, which goes against the clinic's protocol that all visitors wear a face covering. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28, 2020. Pence was not wearing a mask during his tour of the facility, which goes against the clinic's protocol that all visitors wear a face covering. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala (R), both members of the LGBT community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya. Nabagala hoped she and her young son would be safe from her family when they fled Uganda for a Kenyan refugee camp - but instead, the 28-year-old says she was attacked and raped there as punishment for being a lesbian. "I have been threatened with death, I have been beaten, I have been harassed sexually, and I have been sexually abused, raped," Nabagala told Reuters by phone. She's one of a group of around 300 LGBT refugees in the camp who say other refugees repeatedly attack them because of their sexual orientation. The group say police and the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, have failed to protect them. Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala (R), both members of the LGBT community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya. Nabagala hoped she and her young son would be safe from her family when they fled Uganda for a Kenyan refugee camp - but instead, the 28-year-old says she was attacked and raped there as punishment for being a lesbian. "I have been threatened with death, I have been beaten, I have been harassed sexually, and I have been sexually abused, raped," Nabagala told Reuters by phone. She's one of a group of around 300 LGBT refugees in the camp who say other refugees repeatedly attack them because of their sexual orientation. The group say police and the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, have failed to protect them. Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the coronavirus has returned to its burlesque roots by offering delivery and drive-through services featuring exotic dancers - a concept the owner has promoted as "Food 2 Go-Go." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the coronavirus has returned to its burlesque roots by offering delivery and drive-through services featuring exotic dancers - a concept the owner has promoted as "Food 2 Go-Go." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Dominic Townsend and Steve Pond play indoor golf at The Prince, a pub they live above, in London, Britain April 28, 2020. The two consider themselves lucky to be sharing an apartment above the establishment in Stoke Newington, north London. Like all British pubs, it is closed until further notice as part of government measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Townsend, 29, and Pond, 39, while away the time playing improvised crazy golf on the wooden floor, taking each other on at chess or cooking barbecues on the roof when the weather is good. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Dominic Townsend and Steve Pond play indoor golf at The Prince, a pub they live above, in London, Britain April 28, 2020. The two consider themselves lucky to be sharing an apartment above the establishment in Stoke Newington, north London. Like all British pubs, it is closed until further notice as part of government measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Townsend, 29, and Pond, 39, while away the time playing improvised crazy golf on the wooden floor, taking each other on at chess or cooking barbecues on the roof when the weather is good. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. The Perrini family are contending with Italy's strict lockdown measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, two young daughters studying at home and owning three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1.&nbsp;REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. The Perrini family are contending with Italy's strict lockdown measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, two young daughters studying at home and owning three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Venezuelan migrant woman breastfeeds her baby inside a bus that migrants hired to reach the Colombian-Venezuelan border, in Bogota, Colombia April 29, 2020. A large crowd of Venezuelan migrants held up traffic on a Bogota highway, demanding to be allowed to leave Colombia and return to Venezuela, as Colombia's coronavirus lockdown has crippled their ability to earn to living. Some 500 migrants and a dozen buses were stranded near the toll booths that mark the northern border of Bogota, the Colombian capital, as migration authorities limited transport amid passage restrictions at the border. There has been a mass movement of thousands of Venezuelans back to their economically devastated country since Colombia imposed a nationwide lockdown last month. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant woman breastfeeds her baby inside a bus that migrants hired to reach the Colombian-Venezuelan border, in Bogota, Colombia April 29, 2020. A large crowd of Venezuelan migrants held up traffic on a Bogota highway, demanding to be allowed to leave Colombia and return to Venezuela, as Colombia's coronavirus lockdown has crippled their ability to earn to living. Some 500 migrants and a dozen buses were stranded near the toll booths that mark the northern border of Bogota, the Colombian capital, as migration authorities limited transport amid passage restrictions at the border. There has been a mass movement of thousands of Venezuelans back to their economically devastated country since Colombia imposed a nationwide lockdown last month. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears personal protective equipment as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings including funerals, in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears personal protective equipment as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings including funerals, in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020. Mandatory coronavirus quarantines of seasonal foreign workers in Canada could hurt the country's fruit and vegetable output this year. Foreign labor is critical to farm production in Canada, where domestic workers shun the hard physical labor and low pay. Farms rely on 60,000 temporary foreign workers, whose arrivals are delayed by initial border restrictions and grounded flights. Once they arrive, the federal government requires them to be isolated for 14 days with pay, unable to work. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020. Mandatory coronavirus quarantines of seasonal foreign workers in Canada could hurt the country's fruit and vegetable output this year. Foreign labor is critical to farm production in Canada, where domestic workers shun the hard physical labor and low pay. Farms rely on 60,000 temporary foreign workers, whose arrivals are delayed by initial border restrictions and grounded flights. Once they arrive, the federal government requires them to be isolated for 14 days with pay, unable to work. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
The shadow of a girl receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast from a member of "Tkiyet Um Ali" humanitarian services center, is cast on a wall in front of her family home in the city of Russeifa, during Ramadan, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Jordan, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

The shadow of a girl receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast from a member of "Tkiyet Um Ali" humanitarian services center, is cast on a wall in front of her family home in the city of Russeifa, during Ramadan, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Jordan, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man walks his dog on a street near Piazza Navona square in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man walks his dog on a street near Piazza Navona square in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in New York, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in New York, April 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators throw pieces of concrete during a protest against growing economic hardship in Beirut, Lebanon April 28, 2020. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep economic crisis that has seen its currency lose more than half its value since October, soaring inflation, and spiraling unemployment. The latest wave of unrest comes after a plunge in the value of the pound currency last week that has threatened to further hike prices in the import-dependent country. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Demonstrators throw pieces of concrete during a protest against growing economic hardship in Beirut, Lebanon April 28, 2020. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep economic crisis that has seen its currency lose more than half its value since October, soaring inflation, and spiraling unemployment. The latest wave of unrest comes after a plunge in the value of the pound currency last week that has threatened to further hike prices in the import-dependent country. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench in Igualada, Spain April 26, 2020. In the most significant relaxation of the Spainish lockdown yet, children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity if they adhered to social-distancing guidelines and stayed within 1 km of their homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench in Igualada, Spain April 26, 2020. In the most significant relaxation of the Spainish lockdown yet, children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity if they adhered to social-distancing guidelines and stayed within 1 km of their homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thousands of birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020. The British World War Two veteran, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on April 30 with a promotion, military flypasts and a message from the prime minister. Earlier this month, Moore began a fundraising mission for charities that help front-line National Health Service staff battling the COVID-19 crisis by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame, initially setting out to raise just 1,000 pounds. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Thousands of birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020. The British World War Two veteran, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on April 30 with a promotion, military flypasts and a message from the prime minister. Earlier this month, Moore began a fundraising mission for charities that help front-line National Health Service staff battling the COVID-19 crisis by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame, initially setting out to raise just 1,000 pounds. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family watches him, before he returned to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family watches him, before he returned to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A local resident dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, wears a coronavirus-themed balloon necklace during an awareness campaign about social distancing and staying at home during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A local resident dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, wears a coronavirus-themed balloon necklace during an awareness campaign about social distancing and staying at home during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been brought under control. The Games were pushed back by a year to July-August 2021 due to the new coronavirus and Henry, a 4x100 meters relay bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, urged athletes not to risk their health, saying she wouldn't "die for the sport." "We are more than just athletes and performers that want to entertain people in a crowd. We're humans that have families and lives to think of," Henry told Reuters. "You have to put your health first. I want to live, I want all the other athletes to live and be healthy. If the pandemic hasn't been sorted by 2021, I would have to put my health first, I have a family to come back to." REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been brought under control. The Games were pushed back by a year to July-August 2021 due to the new coronavirus and Henry, a 4x100 meters relay bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, urged athletes not to risk their health, saying she wouldn't "die for the sport." "We are more than just athletes and performers that want to entertain people in a crowd. We're humans that have families and lives to think of," Henry told Reuters. "You have to put your health first. I want to live, I want all the other athletes to live and be healthy. If the pandemic hasn't been sorted by 2021, I would have to put my health first, I have a family to come back to." REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on coronavirus lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father Marzio Toniolo, April 15, 2020. Even in Italy, where extended family relations run deep, Toniolo's tale of lockdown is unusual - four generations cooped up in one house. They range in age from his three-year-old daughter Bianca to her great-grandfather Gino, 87. The experience tested bonds of love under the stress of cohabitation, and Toniolo believes they have passed the test. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on coronavirus lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father Marzio Toniolo, April 15, 2020. Even in Italy, where extended family relations run deep, Toniolo's tale of lockdown is unusual - four generations cooped up in one house. They range in age from his three-year-old daughter Bianca to her great-grandfather Gino, 87. The experience tested bonds of love under the stress of cohabitation, and Toniolo believes they have passed the test. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
