Photos of the week
A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast at the end of the first day of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the coronavirus curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their...more
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York City, April 29, 2020. The city of New York delivered a freezer truck to the...more
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester,...more
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala (R), both members of the LGBT community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya. Nabagala hoped she and her young son would be safe...more
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the...more
Dominic Townsend and Steve Pond play indoor golf at The Prince, a pub they live above, in London, Britain April 28, 2020. The two consider themselves lucky to be sharing an apartment above the establishment in Stoke Newington, north London. Like all...more
Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. The Perrini family are contending with Italy's strict...more
A Venezuelan migrant woman breastfeeds her baby inside a bus that migrants hired to reach the Colombian-Venezuelan border, in Bogota, Colombia April 29, 2020. A large crowd of Venezuelan migrants held up traffic on a Bogota highway, demanding to be...more
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears personal protective equipment as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings including funerals, in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020....more
Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020. Mandatory coronavirus quarantines of seasonal foreign...more
The shadow of a girl receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast from a member of "Tkiyet Um Ali" humanitarian services center, is cast on a wall in front of her family home in the city of Russeifa, during Ramadan, amid concerns...more
A man walks his dog on a street near Piazza Navona square in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential...more
Demonstrators throw pieces of concrete during a protest against growing economic hardship in Beirut, Lebanon April 28, 2020. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep economic crisis that has seen its currency lose more than half its value since October,...more
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench in Igualada, Spain April 26, 2020. In the most significant relaxation of the Spainish lockdown yet, children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity if they...more
Thousands of birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020. The British World War Two veteran, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health...more
Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family watches him, before he returned to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus, in Ciudad Juarez,...more
A local resident dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, wears a coronavirus-themed balloon necklace during an awareness campaign about social distancing and staying at home during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020....more
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has...more
Bianca Toniolo plays in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on coronavirus lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father Marzio Toniolo, April 15, 2020. Even in Italy, where extended...more
