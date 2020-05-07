Security men wearing masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew in Sanaa, Yemen May 6, 2020. Yemen is already grappling with the world's biggest humanitarian crisis caused by a war between the Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the internationally recognised government, and the Houthi movement that drove the government from power in Sanaa in late 2014. Before the first COVID-19 case in Houthi territory was announced on May 5, the United Nations had said it feared the coronavirus could be spreading undetected across the country among an acutely malnourished population with inadequate testing capabilities and protective equipment. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close