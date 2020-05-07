Edition:
Photos of the week

Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked the Elizabeth Lodge care home nearby, is one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked the Elizabeth Lodge care home nearby, is one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in Michigan's capitol building, among hundreds of protests who gathered to object to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in Michigan's capitol building, among hundreds of protests who gathered to object to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from COVID-19, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2020. Brazil, one of the world's emerging coronavirus hot spots, registered a record number of cases and deaths on May 6, prompting the health minister to flag the possibility of strict lockdowns in particularly hard-hit areas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from COVID-19, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2020. Brazil, one of the world's emerging coronavirus hot spots, registered a record number of cases and deaths on May 6, prompting the health minister to flag the possibility of strict lockdowns in particularly hard-hit areas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules outside a wine shop during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. Alcohol stores, closed nationwide on March 25, were allowed to re-open this week, generating queues of hundreds of people outside some outlets in some cities and leading to baton charges by police to enforce social distancing protocols. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules outside a wine shop during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. Alcohol stores, closed nationwide on March 25, were allowed to re-open this week, generating queues of hundreds of people outside some outlets in some cities and leading to baton charges by police to enforce social distancing protocols. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, adjusts a bandage on her nose after taking off personal protective equipment during her shift at Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, adjusts a bandage on her nose after taking off personal protective equipment during her shift at Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Security men wearing masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew in Sanaa, Yemen May 6, 2020. Yemen is already grappling with the world's biggest humanitarian crisis caused by a war between the Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the internationally recognised government, and the Houthi movement that drove the government from power in Sanaa in late 2014. Before the first COVID-19 case in Houthi territory was announced on May 5, the United Nations had said it feared the coronavirus could be spreading undetected across the country among an acutely malnourished population with inadequate testing capabilities and protective equipment. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Security men wearing masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew in Sanaa, Yemen May 6, 2020. Yemen is already grappling with the world's biggest humanitarian crisis caused by a war between the Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the internationally recognised government, and the Houthi movement that drove the government from power in Sanaa in late 2014. Before the first COVID-19 case in Houthi territory was announced on May 5, the United Nations had said it feared the coronavirus could be spreading undetected across the country among an acutely malnourished population with inadequate testing capabilities and protective equipment. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Donald Trump points as he watches workers an the assembly line manufacturing protective masks during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. Trump said he did not wear a mask during the tour after consulting the Honeywell's chief executive, despite requirements at the plant that workers wear them. Trump wore safety goggles during the factory tour. Production workers wore masks and a sign was visible that read: "Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!" Some of the officials who joined Trump for the tour also did not wear masks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
President Donald Trump points as he watches workers an the assembly line manufacturing protective masks during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. Trump said he did not wear a mask during the tour after consulting the Honeywell's chief executive, despite requirements at the plant that workers wear them. Trump wore safety goggles during the factory tour. Production workers wore masks and a sign was visible that read: "Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!" Some of the officials who joined Trump for the tour also did not wear masks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europe's longest lockdown, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. Under the new rules, 4.5 million Italians can clock back in, construction work can resume, cafes can offer takeaway and relatives can reunite. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europe's longest lockdown, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. Under the new rules, 4.5 million Italians can clock back in, construction work can resume, cafes can offer takeaway and relatives can reunite. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduated from the nursing school at Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduated from the nursing school at Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, meets with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal now offers sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak. With no way to pay her bills, Hormazabal switched to video calls conducted from her high-rise apartment bedroom, and asked her regulars to meet her online. She is one of the thousands of sex workers worldwide left in a precarious position after the very intimacy that defines their work was thwarted by social distancing measures. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, meets with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal now offers sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak. With no way to pay her bills, Hormazabal switched to video calls conducted from her high-rise apartment bedroom, and asked her regulars to meet her online. She is one of the thousands of sex workers worldwide left in a precarious position after the very intimacy that defines their work was thwarted by social distancing measures. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot in Manuas, Brazil, May 2, 2020. Television network Globonews reported that Brazil's national prison chaplaincy has sent a formal complaint to the public defender's office in Manaus alleging that up to 300 inmates at the prison were sick, some with symptoms compatible with coronavirus. According to the report, authorities denied there were coronavirus cases inside the prison. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot in Manuas, Brazil, May 2, 2020. Television network Globonews reported that Brazil's national prison chaplaincy has sent a formal complaint to the public defender's office in Manaus alleging that up to 300 inmates at the prison were sick, some with symptoms compatible with coronavirus. According to the report, authorities denied there were coronavirus cases inside the prison. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba in an empty Grand Mosque, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus during Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 5, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba in an empty Grand Mosque, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus during Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 5, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
People affected by a gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India, May 7, 2020. At least 11 people were killed in a gas leak at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem, making polystyrene products that made hundreds of people sick and led to the evacuation of villagers living nearby, officials said. REUTERS/R Narendra

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
People affected by a gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India, May 7, 2020. At least 11 people were killed in a gas leak at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem, making polystyrene products that made hundreds of people sick and led to the evacuation of villagers living nearby, officials said. REUTERS/R Narendra
New York City Police officers wake up a passenger on the subway in New York City, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
New York City Police officers wake up a passenger on the subway in New York City, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus. The three-week lockdown put most social and economic activities throughout the country on hold, but life must go on, and giving birth couldn't be delayed. Picture taken April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus. The three-week lockdown put most social and economic activities throughout the country on hold, but life must go on, and giving birth couldn't be delayed. Picture taken April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo leans against a wall while her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, holds up a piece of blue glass in front of her at home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 22, 2020. Toniolo has been documenting what life has been like for his in one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo leans against a wall while her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, holds up a piece of blue glass in front of her at home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 22, 2020. Toniolo has been documenting what life has been like for his in one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig trains at his parents' farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig trains at his parents' farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A double rainbow is seen above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A double rainbow is seen above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
