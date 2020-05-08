Photos of the week
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked the Elizabeth Lodge care home nearby, is one of...more
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in Michigan's capitol building, among hundreds of protests who gathered to object to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020....more
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from COVID-19, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2020. Brazil, one of the world's emerging...more
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules outside a wine shop during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. Alcohol stores, closed nationwide on March 25, were allowed to...more
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, adjusts a bandage on her nose after taking off personal protective equipment during her shift at Principe de Asturias hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Security men wearing masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew in Sanaa, Yemen May 6, 2020. Yemen is already grappling with the world's biggest humanitarian crisis caused by a war between the Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the...more
President Donald Trump points as he watches workers an the assembly line manufacturing protective masks during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. Trump said he did not wear a mask during the tour after...more
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europe's longest lockdown, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. Under the new rules, 4.5 million Italians can clock back...more
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduated from the nursing school at Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, meets with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal now offers sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak. With no way to pay...more
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot in Manuas, Brazil, May 2, 2020. Television network Globonews reported that Brazil's national prison chaplaincy has sent a formal complaint to the...more
Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba in an empty Grand Mosque, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus during Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 5, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
People affected by a gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India, May 7, 2020. At least 11 people were killed in a gas leak at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical...more
New York City Police officers wake up a passenger on the subway in New York City, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement to...more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo leans against a wall while her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, holds up a piece of blue glass in front of her at home in San Fiorano, Italy, April 22, 2020. Toniolo has been documenting what life has been like for...more
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig trains at his parents' farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A double rainbow is seen above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
