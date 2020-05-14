Edition:
Thu May 14, 2020

Photos of the week

Newborn children who lost their mothers during a May 12 attack lie on a bed at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. Three gunmen disguised as police burst into the Doctors Without Borders maternity clinic and started shooting. No group has claimed responsibility for the massacre of 24 people, including 16 women and two newborns. At least six babies lost their mothers in an attack that has shaken even the war-torn nation numbed by years of militant violence. The raid, on the same day that at least 32 people died in a suicide bomb attack on a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar, threatens to derail progress towards U.S.-brokered peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Newborn children who lost their mothers during a May 12 attack lie on a bed at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. Three gunmen disguised as police burst into the Doctors Without Borders maternity clinic and started shooting. No group has...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Newborn children who lost their mothers during a May 12 attack lie on a bed at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. Three gunmen disguised as police burst into the Doctors Without Borders maternity clinic and started shooting. No group has claimed responsibility for the massacre of 24 people, including 16 women and two newborns. At least six babies lost their mothers in an attack that has shaken even the war-torn nation numbed by years of militant violence. The raid, on the same day that at least 32 people died in a suicide bomb attack on a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar, threatens to derail progress towards U.S.-brokered peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. Peru which has the second highest rate of coronavirus cases in Latin America, with over 76,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. Peru which has the second highest rate of coronavirus cases in Latin America, with over 76,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during the Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, China May 8, 2020. Rival lawmakers scuffled in legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during the Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, China May 8, 2020. Rival lawmakers scuffled in legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A discarded disposable glove flies in the wind in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A discarded disposable glove flies in the wind in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years, is seen in classroom at a nursery school, part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools in the Piedmont region as proposed by the mayor of Borgosesia Paolo Tiramani, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years, is seen in classroom at a nursery school, part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools in the Piedmont region as proposed by the mayor of Borgosesia Paolo Tiramani, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A visitor dressed as a Disney character takes a selfie while wearing a face mask at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. It was the first Disney theme park to reopen, with a strict limit on tickets. Parades and fireworks were canceled, and workers and guests had to wear face masks and have their temperatures screened. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A visitor dressed as a Disney character takes a selfie while wearing a face mask at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. It was the first Disney theme park to reopen, with a strict limit on tickets. Parades and fireworks were canceled, and workers and guests had to wear face masks and have their temperatures screened. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, a gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to coronavirus restrictions in Langley, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, a gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to coronavirus restrictions in Langley, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to symptoms of COVID-19, inside an isolation tent for suspected coronavirus cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to symptoms of COVID-19, inside an isolation tent for suspected coronavirus cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on personal protective equipment before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. She has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," said Santos. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on personal protective equipment before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. She has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," said Santos. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits at Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice, as France softens its strict lockdown rules, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits at Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice, as France softens its strict lockdown rules, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Members of the White House staff and the Secret Service stand along the West Wing colonnade prior to President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2020. The White House directed all people entering the West Wing, where the daily operations of Trump's administration are carried out, to wear masks after two aides tested positive for the coronavirus, administration officials said. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Members of the White House staff and the Secret Service stand along the West Wing colonnade prior to President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2020. The White House directed all people entering the West Wing, where the daily operations of Trump's administration are carried out, to wear masks after two aides tested positive for the coronavirus, administration officials said. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Inmates look out of their prison cell after being locked in for the evening at Centro Penal de La Esperanza (La Esperanza Prison), in La Esperanza, Intibuca, Honduras, February 20, 2020. As the coronavirus took hold in Honduras, authorities banned visits. And with prohibitively expensive rates for calls from the prison's three working phones, inmates are now all but cut off from the outside world. So far, the country's 29 prisons have largely been spared, but should the virus spread inside the crumbling system, the results could be devastating. Honduras' prisons, designed for just over 10,000 inmates, are home to nearly 22,000, according to recent counts. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Inmates look out of their prison cell after being locked in for the evening at Centro Penal de La Esperanza (La Esperanza Prison), in La Esperanza, Intibuca, Honduras, February 20, 2020. As the coronavirus took hold in Honduras, authorities banned visits. And with prohibitively expensive rates for calls from the prison's three working phones, inmates are now all but cut off from the outside world. So far, the country's 29 prisons have largely been spared, but should the virus spread inside the crumbling system, the results could be devastating. Honduras' prisons, designed for just over 10,000 inmates, are home to nearly 22,000, according to recent counts. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jonathan Edward and other sanitation workers strike for a second week as they demand higher pay and ask for more protections from Metro Service Group in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Jonathan Edward and other sanitation workers strike for a second week as they demand higher pay and ask for more protections from Metro Service Group in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the virus. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the virus. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of the Georgia NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) protest after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, in February, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, May 8, 2020. The Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against white former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Supporters of the Georgia NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) protest after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, in February, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, May 8, 2020. The Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against white former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People eat their iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
People eat their iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
