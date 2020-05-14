Photos of the week
Newborn children who lost their mothers during a May 12 attack lie on a bed at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. Three gunmen disguised as police burst into the Doctors Without Borders maternity clinic and started shooting. No group has...more
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. Peru which has the second highest rate of coronavirus cases in Latin...more
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during the Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, China May 8, 2020. Rival lawmakers scuffled in legislature in a row over electing the...more
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A discarded disposable glove flies in the wind in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years, is seen in classroom at a nursery school, part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools in the Piedmont region as proposed by the mayor of Borgosesia Paolo Tiramani,...more
A visitor dressed as a Disney character takes a selfie while wearing a face mask at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. It was the first Disney theme park to...more
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, a gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel due to coronavirus restrictions in Langley, British...more
A resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to symptoms of COVID-19, inside an isolation tent for suspected coronavirus cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on personal protective equipment before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, in the...more
A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits at Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice, as France softens its strict lockdown rules, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Members of the White House staff and the Secret Service stand along the West Wing colonnade prior to President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2020. The White House directed all people...more
Inmates look out of their prison cell after being locked in for the evening at Centro Penal de La Esperanza (La Esperanza Prison), in La Esperanza, Intibuca, Honduras, February 20, 2020. As the coronavirus took hold in Honduras, authorities banned...more
Jonathan Edward and other sanitation workers strike for a second week as they demand higher pay and ask for more protections from Metro Service Group in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated...more
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of the Georgia NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) protest after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, in...more
People eat their iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
