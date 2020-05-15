Newborn children who lost their mothers during a May 12 attack lie on a bed at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. Three gunmen disguised as police burst into the Doctors Without Borders maternity clinic and started shooting. No group has claimed responsibility for the massacre of 24 people, including 16 women and two newborns. At least six babies lost their mothers in an attack that has shaken even the war-torn nation numbed by years of militant violence. The raid, on the same day that at least 32 people died in a suicide bomb attack on a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar, threatens to derail progress towards U.S.-brokered peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

