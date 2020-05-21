Photos of the week
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, Burnley, Britain May 15,...more
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva lays on the sidewalk of the Arara favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. When Silva complained that he could not breathe, locals said they called an ambulance for him, but he died before it arrived. His...more
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. Police arrested the prominent academic, a vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, for allegedly inciting violence as she protested against...more
A fox carries a squirrel in its mouth during a phased reopening from coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People stand in a queue to receive food aid at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020. South Africa has marshaled huge resources towards preventing its poor from starving because of COVID-19,...more
A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in Kolkata, India, May 20, 2020. The most powerful cyclone to...more
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, China May 18, 2020. Hong Kong’s legislature plunged into chaotic scuffles for a second time this month, as pro-Beijing...more
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Women wearing face masks sunbathe at the Malvarrosa beach, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tents are pitched using social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
A security member wearing a face mask stands guard at the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. The advisory body meets in parallel with...more
Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window in Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mao Yin embraces his mother Li Jingzhi as he reunites with his parents for the first time since he was abducted at a hotel 32 years ago, at the public security bureau in Xian, Shaanxi province, China May 18, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Nurses and newborns are seen in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine May 14, 2020. The 51 babies born to surrogate mothers are stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown is preventing parents from the United States, Europe...more
A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water as a measure to prevent coronavirus infection at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese-style izakaya pub, in Tokyo, Japan May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Volunteer hairdressers from the International Association for Relief and Development (ONSUR), wearing face masks and gloves, cut the hair of internally displaced children ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday, at an IDP camp in Idlib, Syria May 19,...more
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip (18, center), and her sisters Sydney (22, left) and Paisley, 6, watch former President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address to millions of high school seniors who will miss...more
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El Cementerio General...more
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Cemetery workers place a coffin, containing the body of a 52-year old woman who died of COVID-19, into a grave at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
