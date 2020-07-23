Photos of the week
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York states rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. Although cases of...more
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. The deployment of federal agents in Portland is a...more
A healthcare worker conducts a coronavirus test to a patient while going house to house to test people for COVID-19 in the municipality of Tlahuac, one highly contagious zone of Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. Mexico has reported more than 360,000...more
Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. The queen knighted Moore, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the...more
An image of the late Rep. John Lewis is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, July 19, 2020. Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died...more
Students protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was in juvenile detention after not completing schoolwork during remote learning this past semester, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the...more
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration, amid coronavirus concerns in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to...more
An officer from the New York Police Department is seen injured after attempting to detain a protester smearing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Police use water cannons as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption in Jerusalem July 18, 2020. Reimposed curbs after a rise in new COVID-19 cases have prompted...more
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine...more
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. Firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries...more
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Cheerleaders received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration. Backlights...more
A man helps a patient who was beaten by unknown assailants after leaving the San Juan de Dios hospital, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Children walk past cattle on an embankment in a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 20, 2020. Intense rain and floods in Assam have killed at least 84 people and displaced more than 2.75 million since...more
A baby hippo is seen with its mother at Zacango Zoo in Calimaya, Mexico July 13, 2020. Zacango Zoo-State of Mexico/Handout via REUTERS
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 16, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife beater." REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks during the monitoring of nests of birds of prey, in a marsh at the Republican reserve "Koziansky" near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus, July 12, 2020....more
Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2020. Walmart now requires shoppers to wear face coverings in its 5,000 U.S. stores, imposing a widely-accepted protective measure as coronavirus cases...more
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 18, 2020. The popular mud extravaganza, halted this year because of COVID-19, instead became...more
