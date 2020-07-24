Edition:
Photos of the week

American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York states rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. Although cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the United States, neighboring Canada has largely managed to contain the spread of the virus, helped by strict social distancing measures and mandatory masks in several jurisdictions. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. The deployment of federal agents in Portland is a flashpoint in a national debate over civil liberties and what demonstrators and local officials see as a political ploy by President Donald Trump, who is facing an uphill re-election battle. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A healthcare worker conducts a coronavirus test to a patient while going house to house to test people for COVID-19 in the municipality of Tlahuac, one highly contagious zone of Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. Mexico has reported more than 360,000 coronavirus infections, the seventh highest case count globally, and more than 41,000 deaths. It has the world's fourth highest death toll, after the United States, Brazil and Britain. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. The queen knighted Moore, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers. The World War Two veteran raised a record 33 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
An image of the late Rep. John Lewis is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, July 19, 2020. Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died July 17 at the age of 80. Lewis was a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whom he met after writing to him when Lewis was just 18. He was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, having stood beside King when he made his "I Have a Dream" speech. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Students protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was in juvenile detention after not completing schoolwork during remote learning this past semester, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. The 15-year-old student, called Grace in the original ProPublica report that highlighted her situation, was on probation for fighting with her mother and stealing. ProPublica reported that Grace, who has attention deficit disorder, was easily distracted when studying at home and fell behind during remote learning. A Michigan circuit court judge sent Grace to juvenile detention in May, citing the schoolwork as a probation violation. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration, amid coronavirus concerns in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the pandemic. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
An officer from the New York Police Department is seen injured after attempting to detain a protester smearing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Police use water cannons as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption in Jerusalem July 18, 2020. Reimposed curbs after a rise in new COVID-19 cases have prompted Israelis demanding better state aid to take to the streets in almost daily demonstrations. Public anger has also been fueled by corruption alleged against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust - charges he denies. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise, delivered rambling remarks during the event at a Charleston, South Carolina, wedding venue and convention center. In remarks that lasted just over an hour, he denounced abortion, swore, called on random members to speak, appeared to be putting forward policy proposals on the fly, and made comments that left even those in attendance muttering in disbelief. "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people," he said at one point when discussing economic inequality. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. Firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese, officials said. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening, in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Cheerleaders received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration. Backlights off, music quiet and poles bare, strip clubs across the United States closed earlier this year in the face of COVID-19 social-distancing measures that precluded the up-close nature of the exotic dancing industry. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A man helps a patient who was beaten by unknown assailants after leaving the San Juan de Dios hospital, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Children walk past cattle on an embankment in a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 20, 2020. Intense rain and floods in Assam have killed at least 84 people and displaced more than 2.75 million since May, authorities said. Rescue teams were facing a double challenge of rising flood waters amid the coronavirus as villagers driven from their homes huddle in shelters. REUTERS/David Talukdar

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A baby hippo is seen with its mother at Zacango Zoo in Calimaya, Mexico July 13, 2020. Zacango Zoo-State of Mexico/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 16, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife beater." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks during the monitoring of nests of birds of prey, in a marsh at the Republican reserve "Koziansky" near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2020. Walmart now requires shoppers to wear face coverings in its 5,000 U.S. stores, imposing a widely-accepted protective measure as coronavirus cases jump across the United States. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 18, 2020. The popular mud extravaganza, halted this year because of COVID-19, instead became an online celebration of soil, with people from around the country enjoying mud pools and mud packs in their homes - and streaming the dirty results. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
