The casket of late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, is carried via horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 26, 2020. Lewis's coffin was escorted across the bridge, decades after his beating there drew a national spotlight to the struggle for racial equality. His casket was then taken to the U.S. Capitol in Washington where it lay in state, before a funeral at a historic Atlanta church, where former President Barack Obama praised Lewis as an American who "brought our country closer to its highest ideals" in his lifelong fight for civil rights. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

