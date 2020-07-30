Photos of the week
The casket of late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, is carried via horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July...more
A protester standing on barriers near a fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. Oregon's governor said federal...more
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more
Worshippers attend afternoon prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2020. Thousands joined the first prayers in 86 years at Hagia Sophia, an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. A Turkish court...more
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Elaine To, 42, cries as she is hugged by her husband Henry Tong, 39, at a restaurant before a court ruling, in Hong Kong, China July 24, 2020. The newlyweds were arrested at an anti-extradition bill protest and tried on charges of rioting, an offense...more
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid coronavirus antigen test, at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of...more
John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March...more
A man works to remove the U.S. Consulate plaque at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. China took over the premises of the consulate, after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's...more
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. For the first time in the modern era, amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, Muslims from abroad will be unable...more
People flee as driver in a blue Jeep rams through the crowd of protesters on Interstate 225 during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice in Aurora, Colorado, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Mexican ballet dancer Abigail Miranda, member of the classic dance company "Ballet de Monterrey", takes part in an online training class as her daughter touches her legs at their house in Monterrey, Mexico. The company is a prime example of how wide...more
A man is seen on a boat after his house was flooded in Munshiganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A COVID-19 patient reacts after being tested inside a field hospital built on a soccer stadium in Machakos, Kenya, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Inmates protest on the rooftop of the San Sebastian prison, to demand government medical assistance amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 27, 2020. The death of an inmate suspected of having the coronavirus prompted rioting in...more
Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home, in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil...more
A customer washes his hair at public bathhouse "Daikoku-yu" in Tokyo, Japan. The government deemed Japan's few remaining bathhouses as critical for public hygiene so it requested they stay open, while at the same time encouraging people to stay at...more
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, left a trail of destruction along the Texas...more
