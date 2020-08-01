Edition:
Photos of the week

The casket of late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, is carried via horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 26, 2020. Lewis's coffin was escorted across the bridge, decades after his beating there drew a national spotlight to the struggle for racial equality. His casket was then taken to the U.S. Capitol in Washington where it lay in state, before a funeral at a historic Atlanta church, where former President Barack Obama praised Lewis as an American who "brought our country closer to its highest ideals" in his lifelong fight for civil rights. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A protester standing on barriers near a fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. Oregon's governor said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters. Their presence drew national attention after camouflage-clad agents were videoed snatching a protester off the street and whisking him away in an unmarked minivan. Democrats and civil rights groups said agents were acting as an unconstitutional, occupying force and committing civil rights violations. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Worshippers attend afternoon prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2020. Thousands joined the first prayers in 86 years at Hagia Sophia, an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. A Turkish court annulled Hagia Sophia's status as a museum two weeks earlier, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan immediately issued a decree converting it once again to a mosque. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Elaine To, 42, cries as she is hugged by her husband Henry Tong, 39, at a restaurant before a court ruling, in Hong Kong, China July 24, 2020. The newlyweds were arrested at an anti-extradition bill protest and tried on charges of rioting, an offense carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in jail. They were acquitted of the rioting charge, but found guilty of the lesser offense of possessing a wireless radio without a permit and fined $1,300 each. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid coronavirus antigen test, at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele (Veseloye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 27, 2020. Ukrainian, Russian and OSCE negotiators agreed on a full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, putting on hold the military conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A man works to remove the U.S. Consulate plaque at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. China took over the premises of the consulate, after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. For the first time in the modern era, amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, Muslims from abroad will be unable to attend the haj pilgrimage. This year's event has been limited to about 1,000 pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia, 70% of whom will be foreign residents of the kingdom. The remaining 30% will be drawn from Saudi healthcare workers and security personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus, as a gesture of thanks for their sacrifice. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

People flee as driver in a blue Jeep rams through the crowd of protesters on Interstate 225 during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice in Aurora, Colorado, July 25, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Mexican ballet dancer Abigail Miranda, member of the classic dance company "Ballet de Monterrey", takes part in an online training class as her daughter touches her legs at their house in Monterrey, Mexico. The company is a prime example of how wide the fallout has been from the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effect on economies across the globe. Founded in 1990 and financed in part by the prosperous businesses in Mexico's industrial powerhouse of Monterrey, the ballet company has had to reduce its size to only 16 dancers - down from 31 prior to the pandemic. Picture taken June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A man is seen on a boat after his house was flooded in Munshiganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A COVID-19 patient reacts after being tested inside a field hospital built on a soccer stadium in Machakos, Kenya, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Inmates protest on the rooftop of the San Sebastian prison, to demand government medical assistance amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 27, 2020. The death of an inmate suspected of having the coronavirus prompted rioting in four of the most populated prisons in the Cochabamba region over access to medical care, a government watchdog said. Authorities have reported more than 60 deaths due to the coronavirus in Bolivia's prison system, which is overcrowded at more than 240% capacity. There have been several other deaths in recent months that were not confirmed as caused by the coronavirus due to a lack of testing. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home, in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A customer washes his hair at public bathhouse "Daikoku-yu" in Tokyo, Japan. The government deemed Japan's few remaining bathhouses as critical for public hygiene so it requested they stay open, while at the same time encouraging people to stay at home during a state of emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which has killed around 1,000 Japanese. Picture taken July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast, downing power lines, flooding streets and toppling 18-wheeler trucks as torrential rains threatened the area. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

