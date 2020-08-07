An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. When Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir saw a man pinned under a vehicle, covered in a thick film of rubble and blood, he thought the...more

An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. When Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir saw a man pinned under a vehicle, covered in a thick film of rubble and blood, he thought the man was dead. But then the man opened his eyes and began waving his arms and asking for help. Azakir called over some rescuers who were nearby. In a series of photographs, he recorded the rescue of the man, while also helping the rescuers move the car to free him. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

