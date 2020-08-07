Photos of the week
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Dozens are still missing after Tuesday's explosion at the port that killed at least 154 people, injured 5,000 and left up to 250,000 without habitable...more
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30, 2020. The next-generation robotic rover - a car-sized six-wheeled...more
An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. When Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir saw a man pinned under a vehicle, covered in a thick film of rubble and blood, he thought the...more
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, August 5, 2020. Modi launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has...more
Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival was cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus outbreak, in...more
Rescued migrants look on from onboard an Armed Forces of Malta vessel upon their arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of...more
Senegalese Muslims carry a freshly slaughtered animal after a sacrificial ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival in Dakar, Senegal July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People enjoy the sunny weather at the Bournemouth Beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Bournemouth, Britain July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy climbs on downed trees in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in Astoria Park in Queens, New York, August 5, 2020. Isaias killed at least four people as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina...more
A general view shows the damage at the site of the deadly blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2,...more
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against femicide and domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey August 5, 2020. President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect...more
Jewish worshippers pray on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2020....more
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. NBA teams have been protesting against racial injustice before games,...more
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in a massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
