Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2020 | 4:52pm EDT

Photos of the week

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
1 / 20
Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Dozens are still missing after Tuesday's explosion at the port that killed at least 154 people, injured 5,000 and left up to 250,000 without habitable homes, hammering a nation already staggering from economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus cases. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Dozens are still missing after Tuesday's explosion at the port that killed at least 154 people, injured 5,000 and left up to 250,000 without habitable...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Dozens are still missing after Tuesday's explosion at the port that killed at least 154 people, injured 5,000 and left up to 250,000 without habitable homes, hammering a nation already staggering from economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus cases. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
2 / 20
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30, 2020. The next-generation robotic rover - a car-sized six-wheeled vehicle carrying seven scientific instruments - will search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor, and is also is scheduled to deploy a mini helicopter on Mars and try out equipment for future human treks. Its arrival at Mars is planned for Feb. 18 at the site of an ancient river delta. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30, 2020. The next-generation robotic rover - a car-sized six-wheeled...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30, 2020. The next-generation robotic rover - a car-sized six-wheeled vehicle carrying seven scientific instruments - will search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor, and is also is scheduled to deploy a mini helicopter on Mars and try out equipment for future human treks. Its arrival at Mars is planned for Feb. 18 at the site of an ancient river delta. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
3 / 20
An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. When Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir saw a man pinned under a vehicle, covered in a thick film of rubble and blood, he thought the man was dead. But then the man opened his eyes and began waving his arms and asking for help. Azakir called over some rescuers who were nearby. In a series of photographs, he recorded the rescue of the man, while also helping the rescuers move the car to free him. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. When Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir saw a man pinned under a vehicle, covered in a thick film of rubble and blood, he thought the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
An injured man is pictured under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. When Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir saw a man pinned under a vehicle, covered in a thick film of rubble and blood, he thought the man was dead. But then the man opened his eyes and began waving his arms and asking for help. Azakir called over some rescuers who were nearby. In a series of photographs, he recorded the rescue of the man, while also helping the rescuers move the car to free him. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
4 / 20
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right to free speech. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself, "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right to free speech. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
Close
5 / 20
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, August 5, 2020. Modi launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of India's most bloody communal violence. The Supreme Court ruled last year that Hindus, who believe the site in the northern town of Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, be allowed to build a temple there, ending years of litigation. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, August 5, 2020. Modi launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, August 5, 2020. Modi launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of India's most bloody communal violence. The Supreme Court ruled last year that Hindus, who believe the site in the northern town of Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, be allowed to build a temple there, ending years of litigation. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival was cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Edinburgh, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival was cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus outbreak, in...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Scottish ballet dancers Sophie Martin, Barnaby Rook Bishop and Thomas Edwards perform at the Edinburgh Festival theatre after the Edinburgh International Festival was cancelled and turned into a digital event due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Edinburgh, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 20
Rescued migrants look on from onboard an Armed Forces of Malta vessel upon their arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants look on from onboard an Armed Forces of Malta vessel upon their arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Rescued migrants look on from onboard an Armed Forces of Malta vessel upon their arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 20
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
9 / 20
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of Palermo, in Palermo, Italy July 29, 2020. "I said, 'That's it, now or never,' and so in 2017, I decided to enroll," Paterno said. "I understood that it was a little late to get a three-year degree but I said to myself, 'Let's see if I can do it.'" REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy's oldest student, wears a traditional laurel wreath awarded to Italian students when they graduate, as he attends his graduation day after completing his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy at the University of Palermo, in Palermo, Italy July 29, 2020. "I said, 'That's it, now or never,' and so in 2017, I decided to enroll," Paterno said. "I understood that it was a little late to get a three-year degree but I said to myself, 'Let's see if I can do it.'" REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
10 / 20
Senegalese Muslims carry a freshly slaughtered animal after a sacrificial ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival in Dakar, Senegal July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Senegalese Muslims carry a freshly slaughtered animal after a sacrificial ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival in Dakar, Senegal July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Senegalese Muslims carry a freshly slaughtered animal after a sacrificial ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival in Dakar, Senegal July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 20
People enjoy the sunny weather at the Bournemouth Beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Bournemouth, Britain July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People enjoy the sunny weather at the Bournemouth Beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Bournemouth, Britain July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
People enjoy the sunny weather at the Bournemouth Beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Bournemouth, Britain July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 20
A boy climbs on downed trees in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in Astoria Park in Queens, New York, August 5, 2020. Isaias killed at least four people as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. The storm knocked out power to more than 2.8 million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina, according to electric companies. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A boy climbs on downed trees in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in Astoria Park in Queens, New York, August 5, 2020. Isaias killed at least four people as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A boy climbs on downed trees in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in Astoria Park in Queens, New York, August 5, 2020. Isaias killed at least four people as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. The storm knocked out power to more than 2.8 million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina, according to electric companies. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 20
A general view shows the damage at the site of the deadly blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A general view shows the damage at the site of the deadly blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A general view shows the damage at the site of the deadly blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
14 / 20
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2, 2020. About one person in America died about every minute from the virus. REUTERS/Cheriss May

A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2, 2020. About one person in America died about every minute from the virus. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Close
15 / 20
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against femicide and domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey August 5, 2020. President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against femicide and domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey August 5, 2020. President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against femicide and domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey August 5, 2020. President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 20
Jewish worshippers pray on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshippers pray on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Jewish worshippers pray on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 20
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. NBA teams have been protesting against racial injustice before games, with players wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts, bowing their heads and kneeling when the U.S. national anthem is played. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. NBA teams have been protesting against racial injustice before games,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. NBA teams have been protesting against racial injustice before games, with players wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts, bowing their heads and kneeling when the U.S. national anthem is played. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in a massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in a massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in a massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
19 / 20
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

11:13am EDT
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 06 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 05 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 04 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Who will be Biden's running mate?

Who will be Biden's running mate?

Here are the contenders likely under consideration to become Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's potential vice president, according to people familiar with the process.

'No Drama Llama' offers comfort at Portland anti-racism protests

'No Drama Llama' offers comfort at Portland anti-racism protests

In Portland, where anti-racism protests have sometimes turned violent, Caesar the llama blesses demonstrators and law enforcement with soothing hugs.

Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut

Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut

Residents of Beirut sift through the rubble after a blast wave devastated the city, killing at least 145 people and pushing up to 250,000 from their homes.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

As countries around the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic and how to safely reopen after lockdowns, public and private spaces are changing, in some cases dramatically. Here are a few examples of our world reconfigured to allow for social distancing.

Inside the National Rifle Association's conventions

Inside the National Rifle Association's conventions

A look at the NRA's members and supporters as New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve America's largest and most powerful gun organization, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

(Warning: graphic content) Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 145 people and injuring more than 5,000.

Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief photographer of Mexico, where he remained until assuming the role of senior photographer in London, in 2008. He went on to be the head of the UK pictures desk. Andrew's own production was of a vast range of stories, from natural disasters and civil conflict in Latin America, to war in North Africa and major sports events.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast