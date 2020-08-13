Photos of the week
A man stands next to graffiti that reads "My government did this" at the damaged port area in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. Outrage over the catastrophic chemicals explosion that killed at least 172 people has fueled protests in which hundreds of...more
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose while keeping social distance after a campaign event at Alexis Dupont...more
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Zaichkin, who was reported to have died during bloody clashes with...more
The Japanese bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef is seen at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. The tanker struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast on July 25 and began leaking...more
Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser, who was in labor at the moment of the Beirut port blast and gave birth in the dark amid rubble at St. George hospital, holds her baby George at the family home in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. The COVID-19 hospital is dirty with garbage and discarded...more
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash, after more than a year of inactivity, in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS
Lyra Conley hugs therapy llama Caesar McCool at the site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. Caesar, the six-year-old "No Drama Llama," has become a fixture in the city, extending...more
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of a tenant, standing in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment, in Mount Rainier, Maryland, August 10, 2020. While...more
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member holds a dead anteater while attempting to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11, 2020....more
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2020. Lai became the most high-profile person to be arrested under a new national security law and urged...more
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli border police officers who arrived to force her stop building a house, in Susya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Syrian refugee Ahmed Staifi poses for a picture in front of the house where his wife and two of his daughters were killed in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. When Staifi rushed home after the blast, he heard his daughter...more
Anthony Mmesoma Madu, an 11-year-old ballet dancer, poses during a rehearsal with other students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos, Nigeria. A video of Anthony dancing barefoot in the rain on concrete outside the studio where he trains went viral...more
A man dives inside a stalled tunnel construction project near El Avila mountain that borders the city of Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelans are steadily losing access to cheap basic services from water to cooking gas that have helped them survive...more
Workers demolish a building damaged by rain in the UNESCO World Heritage site of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Glamour grandmas of Beijing
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who met at a modeling class after retiring 20 years ago, find social media fame for their fashionable...
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, make their first appearance as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England
Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past week - many navigating the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies.
Glamour grandmas of Beijing
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who met at a modeling class after retiring 20 years ago, find social media fame for their fashionable looks.
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, make their first appearance as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.
Bloody street protests in Belarus after election
Belarusian police clash with opposition protesters who accuse strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, of rigging his re-election victory.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic presidential candidate hits the campaign trail in the time of coronavirus, scheduling speeches and visits with reporters present but no large crowds.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.