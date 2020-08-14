Syrian refugee Ahmed Staifi poses for a picture in front of the house where his wife and two of his daughters were killed in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. When Staifi rushed home after the blast, he heard his daughter...more

Syrian refugee Ahmed Staifi poses for a picture in front of the house where his wife and two of his daughters were killed in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. When Staifi rushed home after the blast, he heard his daughter calling out from beneath the rubble of their apartment. "I came to see my family, and I found this. One of my daughters was yelling 'Dad, Dad I don't want to die,'" he recalled. She survived, as did another child who remains in intensive care. But his wife Khaldiya and his youngest and oldest daughters - Jude and Latifa, aged 13 and 24 - were killed. At least 43 Syrians were reportedly killed in the explosion at Beirut port. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

