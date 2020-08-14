Edition:
Photos of the week

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash, after more than a year of inactivity, in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A man stands next to graffiti that reads "My government did this" at the damaged port area in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. Outrage over the catastrophic chemicals explosion that killed at least 172 people has fueled protests in which hundreds of people have been injured in confrontations between security forces and demonstrators. The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned earlier this week. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose while keeping social distance after a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, August 12, 2020. Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Biden's running mate, delivering a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump's leadership and highlighting the historic significance of her new role. Harris said Biden had recognized the critical moment being faced by the country by picking her to be the first Black woman and Asian American on a major-party U.S. presidential ticket. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Zaichkin, who was reported to have died during bloody clashes with police after the presidential election, told Reuters he had survived a brutal police beating and that he expected to be detained shortly. Security forces have clashed with protesters for several nights after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote that his opponents say was rigged. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
The Japanese bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef is seen at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. The tanker struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast on July 25 and began leaking 1,000 tonnes of oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser, who was in labor at the moment of the Beirut port blast and gave birth in the dark amid rubble at St. George hospital, holds her baby George at the family home in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. The COVID-19 hospital is dirty with garbage and discarded protective equipment, where 42-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Kumar Gaurav is now the top official after some doctors were struck down by the coronavirus and others refused to work. The healthcare system in Bhagalpur, like many other parts of Bihar, is on the verge of collapse, Gaurav says. Interviews with dozens of staff, patients and relatives at the hospital describe a chronic shortage of manpower and resources such as blood and medicines. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Lyra Conley hugs therapy llama Caesar McCool at the site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. Caesar, the six-year-old "No Drama Llama," has become a fixture in the city, extending his wooly neck to nuzzle both Black Lives Matter activists and law enforcement officers in body armor lining up to take selfies with him. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
People protest at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of a tenant, standing in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C) to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment, in Mount Rainier, Maryland, August 10, 2020. While Maryland remains under a State of Emergency, evictions are prohibited for tenants who are "suffering substantial loss of income due to COVID-19." Americans owed more than $21.5 billion in past-due rent as of the end of July, according to estimates from the global advisory firm Stout, Risius and Ross. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member holds a dead anteater while attempting to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11, 2020. Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, government data showed, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the destruction of the world's largest rainforest, which is a critical bulwark against climate change. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Lightning strikes are seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China August 10, 2020. REUTER/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2020. Lai became the most high-profile person to be arrested under a new national security law and urged patience in a "long-term fight" for democracy. Lai, a staunch supporter of the city's democracy movement, was arrested on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces as police raided the offices of his Apple Daily tabloid. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli border police officers who arrived to force her stop building a house, in Susya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Syrian refugee Ahmed Staifi poses for a picture in front of the house where his wife and two of his daughters were killed in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 11, 2020. When Staifi rushed home after the blast, he heard his daughter calling out from beneath the rubble of their apartment. "I came to see my family, and I found this. One of my daughters was yelling 'Dad, Dad I don't want to die,'" he recalled. She survived, as did another child who remains in intensive care. But his wife Khaldiya and his youngest and oldest daughters - Jude and Latifa, aged 13 and 24 - were killed. At least 43 Syrians were reportedly killed in the explosion at Beirut port. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Anthony Mmesoma Madu, an 11-year-old ballet dancer, poses during a rehearsal with other students at the Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos, Nigeria. A video of Anthony dancing barefoot in the rain on concrete outside the studio where he trains went viral last month. More than 15 million people have watched his joyful leaps and pirouettes, undeterred by the rain and coarse surface. The video caught the eye of the elite American Ballet Theatre, which gave him a scholarship and arranged internet access for virtual training this summer. Picture taken July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A man dives inside a stalled tunnel construction project near El Avila mountain that borders the city of Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelans are steadily losing access to cheap basic services from water to cooking gas that have helped them survive economic crisis, forcing many to find creative solutions. A group of Caracas residents in June built a system to use water accumulated in the construction project. They used 1,300 meters of hoses for the network and the residents contributed 10 dollars each to buy parts. Picture taken June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Workers demolish a building damaged by rain in the UNESCO World Heritage site of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
