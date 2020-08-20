Photos of the week
A participant embraces a member of the Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. Belarus is facing its biggest...more
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS
Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination, becoming the first Black woman and Asian American on a major presidential ticket, speaking to the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware,...more
Abdou Batrouni sits on the balcony of his home that was damaged by an explosion at the Beirut port, in the neighbourhood of Karantina, Beirut, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. In one of Beirut's poorest neighborhoods, people are still reeling from the...more
Swimmers pack into a music party at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 15, 2020, in the city where the coronavirus was first detected. REUTERS/Stringer
United States Postal Service mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. U.S. Postmaster...more
Students wearing white ribbons on their hair and wrists make the three-finger salute, inspired by the "Hunger Games" series, to show support for the student-led democracy movement outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2020....more
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at...more
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, a key grain highway, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil August 18, 2020. The Kayapo tribe said in a statement that the federal government had failed to protect them from the...more
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13,...more
A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results...more
People react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes hit the state over a 72-hour stretch this week,...more
Aymara indigenous people attend a rally demanding Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez's resignation in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, August 14, 2020. Tensions are brewing as the South American nation heads for a key presidential election on Oct....more
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying...more
(L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses, walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. The four women,...more
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. Trump's travel this week, to states likely to prove crucial to whether he wins a second term, promise to show a framework...more
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17, 2020. One of the hottest air...more
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City August 18, 2020. Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel...more
Next Slideshows
America roiled by protests over racial injustice
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United...
Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen with social distancing
Some restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.
Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention
The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats held the third day of their virtual convention with a display of...
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes were documented during a 72-hour stretch this week in the heaviest spate of thunderstorms to hit California in over a decade,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel
Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.
Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic
President Donald Trump campaigns before crowds of hundreds, as the coronavirus curtails the mass arena rallies that he favors.
America roiled by protests over racial injustice
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.
Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen with social distancing
Some restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.
Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention
The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats held the third day of their virtual convention with a display of party unity for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes were documented during a 72-hour stretch this week in the heaviest spate of thunderstorms to hit California in over a decade, igniting hundreds of individual fires.
U.S. schools grapple with reopening amid pandemic
The Trump administration has publicly pushed for U.S. schools to reopen, saying there are low risks to young people from the coronavirus, even as teachers and public health experts raised alarms about whether it could be done safely.
Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand
Demonstrations that began on university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the ruling establishment in a country long dominated by the army and the monarchy.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.