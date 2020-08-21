Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 21, 2020 | 2:14pm EDT

Photos of the week

A participant embraces a member of the Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. Belarus is facing its biggest political crisis since the breakup of the Soviet Union, with tens of thousands of demonstrators rejecting longtime President Alexander Lukashenko's victory in an Aug. 9 vote his opponents say was rigged. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination, becoming the first Black woman and Asian American on a major presidential ticket, speaking to the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020. The nominating convention was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the party's biggest names, rising stars and even prominent Republicans lining up via video to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and attest to the urgency of ending what they called President Donald Trump's chaotic presidency. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Abdou Batrouni sits on the balcony of his home that was damaged by an explosion at the Beirut port, in the neighbourhood of Karantina, Beirut, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. In one of Beirut's poorest neighborhoods, people are still reeling from the explosion that flattened homes and killed many neighbors who felt like family. Residents are now struggling to find the money to rebuild, without help from the state in a city that was already deep in economic collapse. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Swimmers pack into a music party at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 15, 2020, in the city where the coronavirus was first detected. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
United States Postal Service mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, following complaints that the cuts could slow the handling of mail-in ballots, which could account for as many as half of all votes cast in the Nov. 3 election as the coronavirus pandemic raises fears of crowds. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Students wearing white ribbons on their hair and wrists make the three-finger salute, inspired by the "Hunger Games" series, to show support for the student-led democracy movement outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2020. Demonstrators are seeking the resignation of the military-backed government, an end to the harassment of its critics and a new constitution and parliamentary elections, in a rejection of polls held last year that saw coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha remain prime minister. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at their home in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020. Schools in the United States are set to reopen for the start of the academic year either this month or early September. Some - particularly in urban centers - have opted for online-only learning, while others have chosen in-person learning, or a hybrid of the two. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Kayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway, a key grain highway, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil August 18, 2020. The Kayapo tribe said in a statement that the federal government had failed to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed four of their elders, and has not consulted them on a plan to build a railway next to their land. "We are tired of unkept promises," the tribe said. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in England after their tests were canceled due to COVID-19. The mathematical model used to assess grade predictions made by teachers lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People react during a funeral for five minors who were found dead in a sugar cane field, in Cali, Colombia August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Bautista Diaz

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes hit the state over a 72-hour stretch this week, igniting 367 fires. Authorities are warning all 40 million state residents to be ready to evacuate, if necessary. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Aymara indigenous people attend a rally demanding Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez's resignation in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, August 14, 2020. Tensions are brewing as the South American nation heads for a key presidential election on Oct. 18, which has been delayed due to COVID-19. Supporters of unseated former leftist leader Evo Morales are demanding the vote be held on Sept. 6. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
(L-R), Lin Wei, 65, &nbsp;Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses, walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. The four women, known as Glamma Beijing, met during a modeling training course after retiring 20 years ago. They became an internet sensation in China last year, dressing up and performing in videos on short-video platform Douyin for likes. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Arizona, August 18, 2020. Trump's travel this week, to states likely to prove crucial to whether he wins a second term, promise to show a framework for how he will campaign this fall, given that the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed the mass arena rallies that the president favors. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display which causes the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17, 2020. One of the hottest air temperatures recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever, was reached on Sunday afternoon at Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert where it soared to 130 Fahrenheit. An automated observation system run by the U.S. National Weather Service in the valley's sparsely populated Furnace Creek reported the record at 3:41 p.m. at the crest of an extreme heat wave, a more frequent occurrence due to climate change. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop during a power cut at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City August 18, 2020. Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
