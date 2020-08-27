Photos of the week
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole during protests after a white policeman shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020. Kenosha was rocked by civil unrest and violence since...more
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into an ambulance before his medical evacuation to Germany from Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020. Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted after...more
Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. Security forces have beaten protesters and arrested thousands in a bid to stamp...more
Flares go off in front of a Kenosha Country Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio is seen off the coast of Mauritius, August 21, 2020. Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef and caused a large oil spill, said it has completed...more
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups, including Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. Participants clad in body armor and helmets traded punches and blasts of pepper spray...more
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on...more
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over the world...more
David Collie lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Collie was shot by a Fort Worth police officer looking for two shirtless Black men wanted for an armed robbery involving...more
First lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, August 25, 2020. Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus...more
Khadjou Sambe, 25, surfs off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now...more
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cal Fire firefighter Anthony Quiroz douses water on a flame as he defends a home during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. Dry lightning during a record heat wave sparked 24 major blazes in California. The...more
A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. At least 21 people were killed in total, mainly from flash flooding that turned the capital's roads into...more
Palestinians sit at their home that is illuminated by a battery-powered light during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2020. With tension high, Israel has closed its only commercial crossing with Gaza, banned sea access and halted...more
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea in safety, in Riva dei...more
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25, 2020. At least 13 people...more
Alain Cocq poses after an interview with Reuters at his home in Dijon, France, August 19, 2020. The 57-year-old has been confined to his bed for two years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. "It's reached a stage where it's...more
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. Gutierrez died of COVID-19 after more than a month in a Houston hospital. His wife Michelle and her daughters gathered under...more
