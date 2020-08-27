Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 27, 2020 | 7:01pm EDT

Photos of the week

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole during protests after a white policeman shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020. Kenosha was rocked by civil unrest and violence since Sunday, when an officer shot Blake, 29, in the back seven times at close range in an incident captured on video. Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting and is being treated for his injuries. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole during protests after a white policeman shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020. Kenosha was rocked by civil unrest and violence since...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole during protests after a white policeman shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020. Kenosha was rocked by civil unrest and violence since Sunday, when an officer shot Blake, 29, in the back seven times at close range in an incident captured on video. Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting and is being treated for his injuries. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
Close
1 / 20
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into an ambulance before his medical evacuation to Germany from Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020. Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted after collapsing during a flight. The German clinic said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into an ambulance before his medical evacuation to Germany from Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020. Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted after...more

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny into an ambulance before his medical evacuation to Germany from Omsk, Russia August 22, 2020. Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted after collapsing during a flight. The German clinic said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
2 / 20
Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. Security forces have beaten protesters and arrested thousands in a bid to stamp out mass demonstrations and strikes since an Aug. 9 election that the opposition says was rigged to prolong President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. Security forces have beaten protesters and arrested thousands in a bid to stamp...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. Security forces have beaten protesters and arrested thousands in a bid to stamp out mass demonstrations and strikes since an Aug. 9 election that the opposition says was rigged to prolong President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
3 / 20
Flares go off in front of a Kenosha Country Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Flares go off in front of a Kenosha Country Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Flares go off in front of a Kenosha Country Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 20
A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio is seen off the coast of Mauritius, August 21, 2020. Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef and caused a large oil spill, said it has completed scuttling of the front part of the vessel as instructed by local authorities. MOBILISATION NATIONALE WAKASHIO/via REUTERS

A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio is seen off the coast of Mauritius, August 21, 2020. Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef and caused a large oil spill, said it has completed...more

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio is seen off the coast of Mauritius, August 21, 2020. Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef and caused a large oil spill, said it has completed scuttling of the front part of the vessel as instructed by local authorities. MOBILISATION NATIONALE WAKASHIO/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups, including Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. Participants clad in body armor and helmets traded punches and blasts of pepper spray as police officers mostly looked on, according to video of the clashes posted on social media. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups, including Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. Participants clad in body armor and helmets traded punches and blasts of pepper spray...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups, including Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. Participants clad in body armor and helmets traded punches and blasts of pepper spray as police officers mostly looked on, according to video of the clashes posted on social media. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
6 / 20
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the southwestern corner of the state and killing four people, as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman kiss after returning to their residence, a 40-foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27, 2020. Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the southwestern corner of the state and killing four people, as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 20
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over the world delayed, downsized or canceled their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture taken July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over the world...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over the world delayed, downsized or canceled their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture taken July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 20
David Collie lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Collie was shot by a Fort Worth police officer looking for two shirtless Black men wanted for an armed robbery involving tennis shoes in July 2016, gunned down as a possible suspect in a crime he didn't commit. A hollow-point bullet slammed into Collie's back, punctured a lung and severed his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Collie, now 37, has lived in nursing homes, afflicted with infections, pressure sores, and bouts of crushing depression. "Paralyzed over some tennis shoes? Come on, man," he said. "You're playing with a human life here." Picture taken September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

David Collie lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Collie was shot by a Fort Worth police officer looking for two shirtless Black men wanted for an armed robbery involving...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
David Collie lays beside his mother, Pam McCloud, during her visit to the nursing home where he lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Collie was shot by a Fort Worth police officer looking for two shirtless Black men wanted for an armed robbery involving tennis shoes in July 2016, gunned down as a possible suspect in a crime he didn't commit. A hollow-point bullet slammed into Collie's back, punctured a lung and severed his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Collie, now 37, has lived in nursing homes, afflicted with infections, pressure sores, and bouts of crushing depression. "Paralyzed over some tennis shoes? Come on, man," he said. "You're playing with a human life here." Picture taken September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
9 / 20
First lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, August 25, 2020. Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, August 25, 2020. Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
First lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, August 25, 2020. Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
Khadjou Sambe, 25, surfs off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now inspiring the next generation to defy cultural norms and take to the waves as a surfing coach for local girls. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," Sambe said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Khadjou Sambe, 25, surfs off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Khadjou Sambe, 25, surfs off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now inspiring the next generation to defy cultural norms and take to the waves as a surfing coach for local girls. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," Sambe said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 20
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 20
Cal Fire firefighter Anthony Quiroz douses water on a flame as he defends a home during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. Dry lightning during a record heat wave sparked 24 major blazes in California. The worst fires, now the second and third largest in state history, burned in the greater San Francisco Bay Area and 136,000 people remained under evacuation orders. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Cal Fire firefighter Anthony Quiroz douses water on a flame as he defends a home during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. Dry lightning during a record heat wave sparked 24 major blazes in California. The...more

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Cal Fire firefighter Anthony Quiroz douses water on a flame as he defends a home during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, August 21, 2020. Dry lightning during a record heat wave sparked 24 major blazes in California. The worst fires, now the second and third largest in state history, burned in the greater San Francisco Bay Area and 136,000 people remained under evacuation orders. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 20
A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. At least 21 people were killed in total, mainly from flash flooding that turned the capital's roads into raging rivers, and 198 families were left homeless, according to the Haitian Civil Protection Office. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. At least 21 people were killed in total, mainly from flash flooding that turned the capital's roads into...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. At least 21 people were killed in total, mainly from flash flooding that turned the capital's roads into raging rivers, and 198 families were left homeless, according to the Haitian Civil Protection Office. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 20
Palestinians sit at their home that is illuminated by a battery-powered light during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2020. With tension high, Israel has closed its only commercial crossing with Gaza, banned sea access and halted fuel imports into the coastal strip, leading to its only power plant shutting down last week. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit at their home that is illuminated by a battery-powered light during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2020. With tension high, Israel has closed its only commercial crossing with Gaza, banned sea access and halted...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Palestinians sit at their home that is illuminated by a battery-powered light during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2020. With tension high, Israel has closed its only commercial crossing with Gaza, banned sea access and halted fuel imports into the coastal strip, leading to its only power plant shutting down last week. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 20
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea in safety, in Riva dei...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
16 / 20
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 20
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25, 2020. At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after the residential building collapsed in western India. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25, 2020. At least 13 people...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25, 2020. At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after the residential building collapsed in western India. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Alain Cocq poses after an interview with Reuters at his home in Dijon, France, August 19, 2020. The 57-year-old has been confined to his bed for two years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. "It's reached a stage where it's no longer tolerable," he said. "So I'm saying stop." He has announced that on Sept. 4 he will exercise his right under French law to cease being fed and given medical care. But he said it will take him days to die. His options are to endure the agony, or be sedated. But Cocq said he wanted to be able to be conscious when his life ends. Medically-assisted suicide would give him that, but it is illegal in France. He has set himself a final task: to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to change the law so that healthcare professionals can make his death swifter and less painful. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Alain Cocq poses after an interview with Reuters at his home in Dijon, France, August 19, 2020. The 57-year-old has been confined to his bed for two years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. "It's reached a stage where it's...more

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Alain Cocq poses after an interview with Reuters at his home in Dijon, France, August 19, 2020. The 57-year-old has been confined to his bed for two years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. "It's reached a stage where it's no longer tolerable," he said. "So I'm saying stop." He has announced that on Sept. 4 he will exercise his right under French law to cease being fed and given medical care. But he said it will take him days to die. His options are to endure the agony, or be sedated. But Cocq said he wanted to be able to be conscious when his life ends. Medically-assisted suicide would give him that, but it is illegal in France. He has set himself a final task: to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to change the law so that healthcare professionals can make his death swifter and less painful. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 20
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. Gutierrez died of COVID-19 after more than a month in a Houston hospital. His wife Michelle and her daughters gathered under his hospital window to pray for him. Before he was put on a ventilator, the couple managed to text one another, she said. But once he was in a coma, she began faxing letters to the hospital, and nurses would read them aloud to him. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. Gutierrez died of COVID-19 after more than a month in a Houston hospital. His wife Michelle and her daughters gathered under...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. Gutierrez died of COVID-19 after more than a month in a Houston hospital. His wife Michelle and her daughters gathered under his hospital window to pray for him. Before he was put on a ventilator, the couple managed to text one another, she said. But once he was in a coma, she began faxing letters to the hospital, and nurses would read them aloud to him. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than...

6:12pm EDT
Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius...

4:38pm EDT
The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

10:28am EDT
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

8:41am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the weekend.

Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

In one of the areas worst affected by the Beirut blast, volunteers loaded boxes containing food and sanitary items into cars ready to distribute to those in need.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast