Alain Cocq poses after an interview with Reuters at his home in Dijon, France, August 19, 2020. The 57-year-old has been confined to his bed for two years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. He has announced that on Sept. 4 he will exercise his right under French law to cease being fed and given medical care. But he said it will take him days to die. His options are to endure the agony, or be sedated. But Cocq said he wanted to be able to be conscious when his life ends. Medically-assisted suicide would give him that, but it is illegal in France. He has set himself a final task: to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to change the law so that healthcare professionals can make his death swifter and less painful. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close