Photos of the week
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tilda Swinton poses at the opening ceremony of the 77th Venice Film Festival, September 2. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Juliana, who says she is four months pregnant, reacts in front of the body of her husband Davi Barboza, who was shot in Sao Carlos, during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27. "I want...more
A police officer is hit by an egg during a scuffle with protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 2. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A fisherman collects his catch as a cat walks past him at Gaza Seaport, after Israel allowed fishermen back to work up to 15 nautical miles offshore following an agreement to end a weeks-long escalation between Israel and Palestinian militant groups,...more
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs during a protest in Washington, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate winning the Champions League with the trophy after their match against VfL Wolfsburg in San Sebastian, Spain, August 30. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys
Downed power lines and flooding is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Creole, Louisiana, August 28. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Visitors watch fireworks at Toshimaen amusement park, which will close 94 years after it first opened with part of the site be turned into a new Harry Potter theme park in 2023, in Tokyo, Japan, August 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 28. Abe said he was resigning because of poor health, ending a tenure as the country’s longest-serving prime...more
A protester holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he wades into the waters of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as demonstrators gather for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington in support of racial justice, August 28. REUTERS/Tom...more
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jbarah village south of Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 1. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
An Israeli delegation led by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and U.S. President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner board an Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner as they fly to Abu Dhabi...more
A police officer uses a pepper spray on protesters in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, August 31. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Palestinian man Omar Al-Hazeen (R) reacts at his torched house where his three children were killed in a fire ignited by a candle used to light up their room during a power cut in the central Gaza Strip, September 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
France's Renaud Lavillenie reacts during the Pole Vault at the Diamond League athletics competition in Lausanne, Switzerland, September 2. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Filipino crew member believed to be onboard Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying livestock and dozens of crew members that went missing after issuing a distress signal due to Typhoon Maysak, is rescued by a Japan Coast Guard boat in the East...more
A woman hands flowers to a member of the Wisconsin National Guard standing by as people gather for a vigil, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event...more
