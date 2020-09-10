Photos of the week
Naked footballers participate in a Germany v Netherlands soccer match in protest against what they say is the increasing commercialization of professional football, in Wuppertal, Germany, September 6. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A view of the sky above Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas, September 5. Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS
Gang members are seen inside a jail cell during a prison media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of coronavirus restrictions in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya. Picture taken August 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anteater rests in a bathroom sink while receiving treatment at veterinarian of the state environmental police Marcelo Andreani's house, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. The anteater arrived with a broken left paw after a clash with a...more
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
Supporters of President Trump hit a Black Lives Matter activist during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Camp manager James Owuor, holds a photo showing a structure before it was submerged under rising water due to months of unusually heavy rains, in lake Baringo, Kenya. Picture taken August 25. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Novak Djokovic and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball hit by Djokovic on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York, September 6. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Palestinian athlete Ahmed Abu Hasira demonstrates his parkour skills during a coronavirus lockdown in Gaza City, September 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings are silhouetted as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Cate Blanchett bumps elbow with director Ann Hui at the Venice Film Festival, September 8. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, September 5 . REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident shows his shovel that he uses to row through flooded streets after heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden adjusts his protective mask as he speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A farm leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
