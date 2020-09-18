Photos of the week
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wearing personal protective equipment carries his three-month-old baby, who died from COVID-19, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. Ferocious wildfires have killed at least 34 people and burned millions of acres in Oregon,...more
A crow attacks a bat in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People sing and dance in Leicester Square in London amid the coronavirus outbreak, as cases are sharply increasing in Britain, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for...more
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Smoke rises from Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Kanaan
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Joe Cole, father of Daniel Prude, is comforted during a celebration of life event for his son in Rochester, New York, September 10, 2020. Rochester erupted with protests after the Prude family released body camera footage showing officers had used a...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida celebrate after Suga was elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic...more
A dead caiman, its jaws frozen in a silent scream, the last act of a creature desperate to cool off before being consumed by flames, is pictured in an area that was burnt in a fire in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Pocone, Mato Grosso...more
Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, weeps during a news conference in Louisville, Kentucky, September 15, 2020. The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her...more
Afghan Latifa Najafi floats in the sea at a new temporary camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 15, 2020. A fire that gutted the Moria facility a week ago left over 12,000 people, most of them refugees from...more
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 12, 2020. Osaka ended Victoria Azarenka's dream run to claim her second U.S. Open title in three years...more
Tony Beritiech watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made landfall on Dauphin Island, September 16, 2020. The storm flooded streets and knocked out power to...more
Nicole West stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. She was among 1,200 men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" who came together to fight the...more
Brides Roselene Saint Juste and Mireille Mathurin, who got married in a joint wedding ceremony to cousins Sony Vernet and Herve Vernet, in order to share the costs of the reception, pose for a photograph on the day of their wedding at a church in...more
Actor Radha Mitchell wears a face mask that resembles a plague doctor mask at the screening of the film "Run Hide Fight" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Ducks are loaded onto a truck as they are deployed into rice paddy fields to clear up weeds and pests, such as snails and bugs, after harvesting season in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand September 12, 2020. This way of raising ducks in rice-growing areas has...more
