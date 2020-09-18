Edition:
Photos of the week

A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A man wearing personal protective equipment carries his three-month-old baby, who died from COVID-19, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. Ferocious wildfires have killed at least 34 people and burned millions of acres in Oregon, Washington and California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A crow attacks a bat in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
People sing and dance in Leicester Square in London amid the coronavirus outbreak, as cases are sharply increasing in Britain, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 15, 2020. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Smoke rises from Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Kanaan

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Joe Cole, father of Daniel Prude, is comforted during a celebration of life event for his son in Rochester, New York, September 10, 2020. Rochester erupted with protests after the Prude family released body camera footage showing officers had used a mesh hood and pinned Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, to the pavement during his March arrest. The release of the footage five months after Prude's death had raised questions of a possible cover-up and turned Rochester into the latest flashpoint in a summer of protests over racial injustice. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida celebrate after Suga was elected as new head of the ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2020. Suga became Japan's first new prime minister in nearly eight years, pledging to contain COVID-19 and push reforms after retaining about half of predecessor Abe's lineup in his cabinet. Suga, 71, said he would stick with his former boss' "Abenomics" growth policies while pushing reforms including deregulation, digitalisation and smashing of bureaucratic barriers. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A dead caiman, its jaws frozen in a silent scream, the last act of a creature desperate to cool off before being consumed by flames, is pictured in an area that was burnt in a fire in the Pantanal, the world's largest wetland, in Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil. A fire has been burning since mid-July in the world's largest wetland in west-central Brazil, leaving in its wake a vast charred desolation bigger than New York City. Picture taken August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, weeps during a news conference in Louisville, Kentucky, September 15, 2020. The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit. It does not explicitly admit wrongdoing on the city's part, but it will be accompanied by reforms of the Louisville Metro Police Department, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, Fischer said at a news conference. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Afghan Latifa Najafi floats in the sea at a new temporary camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 15, 2020. A fire that gutted the Moria facility a week ago left over 12,000 people, most of them refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and various African countries, without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 12, 2020. Osaka ended Victoria Azarenka's dream run to claim her second U.S. Open title in three years with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 comeback win, which cemented her status as the sport's leading light both on and off the court. Osaka used her platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement, wearing a mask bearing the name of a different Black American before each of her seven matches in the championship. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Tony Beritiech watches as his son Matt Beritiech, of Ocean Springs, cleans up a downed tree in front of Tony's house after Hurricane Sally made landfall on Dauphin Island, September 16, 2020. The storm flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the Gulf Coast. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Nicole West stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. She was among 1,200 men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" who came together to fight the state's biggest fire in a century. They are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, an hour's drive south of Portland, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Brides Roselene Saint Juste and Mireille Mathurin, who got married in a joint wedding ceremony to cousins Sony Vernet and Herve Vernet, in order to share the costs of the reception, pose for a photograph on the day of their wedding at a church in Mariani, Haiti. In a country where more than half the population lives under the poverty line of $2.41 per day, only the wealthiest of Haitian couples can afford the full shebang of a wedding ceremony, lavish dinner reception, and honeymoon. Most have to get creative. Sometimes multiple couples get married at the same time to save on church fees. Picture taken April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Actor Radha Mitchell wears a face mask that resembles a plague doctor mask at the screening of the film "Run Hide Fight" at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Ducks are loaded onto a truck as they are deployed into rice paddy fields to clear up weeds and pests, such as snails and bugs, after harvesting season in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand September 12, 2020. This way of raising ducks in rice-growing areas has long been a tradition in the area. Thais call it "ped lai thoong," which means "field chasing ducks." REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
