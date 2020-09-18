Brides Roselene Saint Juste and Mireille Mathurin, who got married in a joint wedding ceremony to cousins Sony Vernet and Herve Vernet, in order to share the costs of the reception, pose for a photograph on the day of their wedding at a church in...more

Brides Roselene Saint Juste and Mireille Mathurin, who got married in a joint wedding ceremony to cousins Sony Vernet and Herve Vernet, in order to share the costs of the reception, pose for a photograph on the day of their wedding at a church in Mariani, Haiti. In a country where more than half the population lives under the poverty line of $2.41 per day, only the wealthiest of Haitian couples can afford the full shebang of a wedding ceremony, lavish dinner reception, and honeymoon. Most have to get creative. Sometimes multiple couples get married at the same time to save on church fees. Picture taken April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

