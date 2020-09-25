Photos of the week
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. Ginsburg died on September 18 of complications from pancreatic cancer at age 87. Ginsburg's death gives Trump and his...more
People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. Protests erupted after the state attorney general announced that a grand jury did not...more
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight COVID-19 and died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez, 48, was...more
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility, after a fire...more
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, September 20, 2020. "I'm here...more
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman reacts while sitting on the ground near Belarusian law enforcement officers, who dispersed a crowd during a protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Ignoring calls for an end to...more
Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya September 23, 2020. Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and...more
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers move past Louisville City Hall to clear protesters from a plaza ahead of a 9 p.m. curfew after a grand jury considering the killing of Breonna Taylor voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, in...more
Christina Mitchell embraces her fiance George Schmoll amidst the remnants of their apartment, after losing items such as her wedding dress and his wedding ring for their now-postponed December wedding, after a wildfire came through the area in...more
Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. A group of conservationists are racing to...more
A volunteer places American flags representing some of the 200,000 lives lost in the United States in the coronavirus pandemic on the National Mall in Washington, September 22, 2020. The death toll is by the far the highest number of any nation, with...more
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burns on his paws at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. Ousado was injured in the worst wildfires ever recorded in Brazil's Pantanal, the...more
Britta Brennan, emergency nurse, and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep, and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington. Suguness reflected on being an essential worker in the pandemic: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully...more
Participants prepare backstage during a local bodybuilding championship in Krasnodar, Russia September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium, after winning Tour de France general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey in Paris, France, September 20, 2020.Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the...more
Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. The unusually ferocious wildfires have claimed at least eight lives in Oregon...more
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS
