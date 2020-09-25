Edition:
Photos of the week

People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. Ginsburg died on September 18 of complications from pancreatic cancer at age 87. Ginsburg's death gives Trump and his party an opportunity to establish a 6-3 conservative majority on a court whose decisions influence many spheres of American life including abortion, healthcare, gun rights, voting access, presidential powers and the death penalty. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. Protests erupted after the state attorney general announced that a grand jury did not bring any charges for the six police bullets that struck Taylor, a Black woman, but instead lesser charges against one of the white policemen for stray shots that hit the neighboring apartment. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight COVID-19 and died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez, 48, was permitted to spend less than an hour with her mother before the 86-year-old woman succumbed, leaving seven children and more than 30 grandchildren to mourn her. Hospital safety rules restricted contact with the family matriarch, with her family saying final goodbyes in a video-call that Mendez made from the hospital. Compounding the close-knit family's trauma, Mendez said, her father was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for coronavirus. He was expected to recover. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility, after a fire destroyed the Moria camp and left over 12,000 people, most of them refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and various African countries, without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, September 20, 2020. "I'm here to... try and make a statement about how temporary this amazing landscape is and how our leaders have to make a decision now in order to save it," she said. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A woman reacts while sitting on the ground near Belarusian law enforcement officers, who dispersed a crowd during a protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Ignoring calls for an end to his 26-year grip on power, Lukashenko was sworn in for a sixth term after an election that the opposition and several foreign governments say was rigged. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya September 23, 2020. Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders). REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Police officers move past Louisville City Hall to clear protesters from a plaza ahead of a 9 p.m. curfew after a grand jury considering the killing of Breonna Taylor voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Christina Mitchell embraces her fiance George Schmoll amidst the remnants of their apartment, after losing items such as her wedding dress and his wedding ring for their now-postponed December wedding, after a wildfire came through the area in Phoenix, Oregon, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. A group of conservationists are racing to collect as many rare plant species as they can before they are lost to climate change and human encroachment. "I started collecting plants when I was still at school. I didn't used to think it was that important. But since I began working at the conservation center, I have realized that many (living) things that used to be there, are there no longer," said Hung. "So for many things, if you don't conserve them properly then perhaps in the future you'll no longer be able to find them." REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A volunteer places American flags representing some of the 200,000 lives lost in the United States in the coronavirus pandemic on the National Mall in Washington, September 22, 2020. The death toll is by the far the highest number of any nation, with the U.S., on a weekly average, now losing about 800 lives each day to the virus, according to a Reuters tally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burns on his paws at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. Ousado was injured in the worst wildfires ever recorded in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest wetland. A jewel of biodiversity, it is home to the densest population of jaguars anywhere on Earth. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Britta Brennan, emergency nurse, and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep, and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington. Suguness reflected on being an essential worker in the pandemic: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, medical professionals will continue to recall the many ways in which we and our patients were failed by our government. We will remember the strangeness of these times and will hope that we never have to experience them again." Picture taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Participants prepare backstage during a local bodybuilding championship in Krasnodar, Russia September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium, after winning Tour de France general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey in Paris, France, September 20, 2020.Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the yellow jersey in the 21st stage, a day after he pulled off a major coup to take the overall lead. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18, 2020. The unusually ferocious wildfires have claimed at least eight lives in Oregon and one in Washington state, blackening 1.7 million acres in the two states since Labor Day and incinerating several small towns. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
