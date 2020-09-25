Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. A group of conservationists are racing to collect as many rare plant species as they can before they are lost to climate change and human encroachment. "I started collecting plants when I was still at school. I didn't used to think it was that important. But since I began working at the conservation center, I have realized that many (living) things that used to be there, are there no longer," said Hung. "So for many things, if you don't conserve them properly then perhaps in the future you'll no longer be able to find them." REUTERS/Ann Wang

