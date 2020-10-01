Sylvain Helaine, also known as Freaky Hoody, poses with his eyes full of black ink at Palaiseau, southern Paris, France, September 25, 2020. The 35-year-old schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a parent complained he scared their child. But he still teaches children from the age of six up, and said that, after an initial shock when they see him for the first time, his pupils see past his appearance. "All of my students and their parents were always cool with me because basically they knew me," said Helaine, who estimated he has spent around 460 hours under the tattooists' needle. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

