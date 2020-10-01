Photos of the week
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in...more
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 29, 2020. Dozens of people have been reported killed and hundreds...more
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, sits in an armchair whilst receiving a hydration intravenous drip after a chemotherapy session in her room at Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital, in Tal-Qroqq,...more
Yogesh Kanojia, 36, a businessman, shows a picture on his phone of his father Balbir Mulchand Kanojia, 57, also a businessman, who died due to COVID-19, as he poses for a photograph, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2020. "In our country there is...more
'Chip' Charles Eichenberg, 72, excavates anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, miners continue to support Trump despite failing to deliver the coal renaissance he promised....more
People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, in Manchester, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, at Delhi University, in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. In the latest case of violence against women to grab headlines in India, the 19-year-old woman from the...more
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Trump and...more
A woman celebrates after she was released from jail a day after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 24, 2020....more
Eddie Correia, 36, an inmate from Warner Creek Correctional Facility who is working as a firefighter as part of a state-run program, shows his tattoos as he poses for a photograph, on the sidelines of the Brattain Fire in Paisley, Oregon, September...more
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border...more
A healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl to be tested for the coronavirus, on the staircase of her family's home in Gaza City. Picture taken September 21, 2020. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the...more
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, looks on as she meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence (both not pictured) in the Capitol, in Washington, September 29, 2020....more
Keysha Atiky, granddaughter of Kenyan weightlifter Mercy Obiero, lifts weights during a training session at a gym within Umoja estate in Nairobi, Kenya September 18, 2020. Obiero was only the second African woman to compete in weightlifting at the...more
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. Women charged police lines and threw Molotov cocktails at officers during protests demanding...more
Sylvain Helaine, also known as Freaky Hoody, poses with his eyes full of black ink at Palaiseau, southern Paris, France, September 25, 2020. The 35-year-old schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites...more
Young activists gesture as they take part in a demonstration during a global day of action on climate change in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2020. With wild weather wreaking havoc across the world - from fires...more
A woman reads a book at Chobhar, a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
