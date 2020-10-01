Edition:
Photos of the week

Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. The blaze, wreaking havoc in northern California's wine country, destroyed the farmhouse containing storage, bottling and fermentation facilities at the Castello di Amorosa winery, built to resemble a 13th-century Tuscan castle. The castle itself was unscathed. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
1 / 20
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
2 / 20
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
3 / 20
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 29, 2020. Dozens of people have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since September 27 in the heaviest clashes since the 1990s around Nagorno-Karabakh - part of Azerbaijan, but run by its mostly ethnic Armenian inhabitants. Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in a 1991-94 war that killed 30,000 people, but is not recognized internationally as an independent republic. Defence Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
4 / 20
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, sits in an armchair whilst receiving a hydration intravenous drip after a chemotherapy session in her room at Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital, in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi documented his daughter's fight for her life against Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer, made even worse by a global pandemic that brought paranoia over the possibility of infecting her compromised immune system, anxiety over medical supply chains and, worst of all, separation at a time when togetherness was what his family needed most. Picture taken June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
5 / 20
Yogesh Kanojia, 36, a businessman, shows a picture on his phone of his father Balbir Mulchand Kanojia, 57, also a businessman, who died due to COVID-19, as he poses for a photograph, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2020. "In our country there is almost no healthcare system, it is zero percent, the government advises people to drink warm water and take Ayurvedic medicine and live at your own risk," Kanojia said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
6 / 20
'Chip' Charles Eichenberg, 72, excavates anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, miners continue to support Trump despite failing to deliver the coal renaissance he promised. Eichenberg believes Trump's tax cuts and easing of regulations can boost the coal and steel industries again. Eichenberg, who operates a massive machine to excavate anthracite coal from a strip mine in St. Clair, said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 but plans to this time around. "I didn't think he had enough experience," Eichenberg said. "But that proved to be wrong. He got the economy going." Picture taken July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
7 / 20
People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, in Manchester, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
8 / 20
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, at Delhi University, in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. In the latest case of violence against women to grab headlines in India, the 19-year-old woman from the Dalit community died from injuries this week after being attacked on Sept. 14 near her home, authorities said. The Dalit community often faces violence and discrimination. Police have arrested four men for rape. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
9 / 20
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Trump and Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the pandemic, healthcare and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
10 / 20
A woman celebrates after she was released from jail a day after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
11 / 20
Eddie Correia, 36, an inmate from Warner Creek Correctional Facility who is working as a firefighter as part of a state-run program, shows his tattoos as he poses for a photograph, on the sidelines of the Brattain Fire in Paisley, Oregon, September 21, 2020. Correia says he survived a birdshot from a shotgun. "This gives us a different opportunity, rather than going back to something that we already know, which is guns, gangs, violence and drugs," said Correia, who is about halfway through his six-year sentence for an assault conviction. He wants to continue firefighting after he is released from jail, and said the camaraderie and sense of purpose "have helped me deal with a lot of my own demons." REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
12 / 20
A migrant from Bangladesh stands inside an old abandoned factory near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
13 / 20
A healthcare worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl to be tested for the coronavirus, on the staircase of her family's home in Gaza City. Picture taken September 21, 2020. The coronavirus may have been slow to reach the sealed-off Gaza Strip, but Palestinians in the densely populated enclave have been quick to embrace mask-wearing to try to contain its spread. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
14 / 20
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, looks on as she meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence (both not pictured) in the Capitol, in Washington, September 29, 2020. Barrett began holding the customary meetings with individual senators that precede Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, making McConnell her first stop. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
15 / 20
Keysha Atiky, granddaughter of Kenyan weightlifter Mercy Obiero, lifts weights during a training session at a gym within Umoja estate in Nairobi, Kenya September 18, 2020. Obiero was only the second African woman to compete in weightlifting at the Olympics, representing her native Kenya in 2012. Now retired from professional competition, the 42-year-old works as a coach, and both her daughter and granddaughter are hoping to follow in her footsteps. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
16 / 20
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. Women charged police lines and threw Molotov cocktails at officers during protests demanding the legalization of abortion in the majority Roman Catholic country. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
17 / 20
Sylvain Helaine, also known as Freaky Hoody, poses with his eyes full of black ink at Palaiseau, southern Paris, France, September 25, 2020. The 35-year-old schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a parent complained he scared their child. But he still teaches children from the age of six up, and said that, after an initial shock when they see him for the first time, his pupils see past his appearance. "All of my students and their parents were always cool with me because basically they knew me," said Helaine, who estimated he has spent around 460 hours under the tattooists' needle. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
18 / 20
Young activists gesture as they take part in a demonstration during a global day of action on climate change in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2020. With wild weather wreaking havoc across the world - from fires ravaging the U.S. West, to abnormal heatwaves in the Siberian Arctic and record floods in China - organizers said their aim was to remind politicians that, while the world focused on COVID-19, the climate crisis was more acute than ever. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
19 / 20
A woman reads a book at Chobhar, a picnic spot in Kathmandu, Nepal September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
20 / 20
