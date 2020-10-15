Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 15, 2020 | 3:01pm EDT

Photos of the week

A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, arriving without a protective mask. He tossed out masks to thousands of supporters standing shoulder to shoulder, most without protective face coverings, and repeatedly talked about his recovery from the coronavirus. "I went through it now. They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful," Trump told the crowd during his hour-long remarks. "I will kiss everyone in that audience, I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I will give you a big fat kiss." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Search and rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators march in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. Growing demonstrations have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, in the biggest challenge for years to an establishment long dominated by the army and palace. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden-Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Pro-democracy activists light up iconic Lion Rock to urge the release of 12 Hong Kong activists detained on the Chinese mainland, who were arrested at sea after attempting to flee to Taiwan, in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2020. Accused of crimes tied to anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year, the group is being detained in China's southern city of Shenzhen after authorities intercepted their boat and accused them of illegal border crossing. The detainees' plight has grabbed international attention, with human rights groups raising concern as their families said they were denied access to independent lawyers, and aired suspicion that Hong Kong authorities helped in China's arrests. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris, France, October 11, 2020. Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Djokovic, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators set on fire a police station during a protest against the government's labor reforms in a jobs creation law in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8, 2020, as pressure mounts on the government to repeal a law protesters say undermines labor rights and environmental protections. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, October 11, 2020. The Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world and capping an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month COVID-19 shutdown. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10, 2020, the second hurricane to batter their state over the past six weeks. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A schoolgirl stands next to the Kenya-Uganda railway line during the partial reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya October 12, 2020. Kenyan schoolchildren in grades four, eight and 12 returned to class, ending a months-long closure of all educational institutions in the country designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The three levels going back to school are all preparing for standardized exams that were postponed from November to March. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia, October 13, 2020. People waited five hours or more to cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election, in record-breaking early turnout for the state that also features two competitive Senate races. With three weeks left until the election, Americans have cast more than 10 million early votes in person and by mail across the country, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. Russia has recorded more than 1.3 million infections, the world's fourth largest caseload, with Moscow the epicenter of the country's outbreak. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. Bangladesh’s cabinet approved the death penalty for rapists amid nationwide protests in the wake of a series of gang rapes and sexual assaults. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in to testify before her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 12, 2020. Barrett's confirmation to the lifetime post - a virtual certainty given that Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority - would shift the Supreme Court further right with a 6-3 conservative majority. Barrett is Trump's third nominee to the high court. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam October 11, 2020. Ho Cau/VNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'smart helmets', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
The Milky Way is seen over a turanga tree in the upper reaches of the Ili River, in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
