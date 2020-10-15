Photos of the week
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19...more
Search and rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank as...more
Anti-government demonstrators march in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. Growing demonstrations have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, in the biggest challenge for years to an...more
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden-Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Pro-democracy activists light up iconic Lion Rock to urge the release of 12 Hong Kong activists detained on the Chinese mainland, who were arrested at sea after attempting to flee to Taiwan, in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2020. Accused of crimes...more
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris, France, October 11, 2020. Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Djokovic, thrashing the world...more
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators set on fire a police station during a protest against the government's labor reforms in a jobs creation law in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8, 2020, as pressure mounts on the government to repeal a law protesters say undermines labor...more
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, October 11, 2020. The Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Heat that sealed...more
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10, 2020, the second hurricane to batter their state over the past six weeks. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A schoolgirl stands next to the Kenya-Uganda railway line during the partial reopening of schools in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya October 12, 2020. Kenyan schoolchildren in grades four, eight and 12 returned to class, ending a months-long closure...more
ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia, October 13, 2020. People waited five hours or more to cast ballots ahead of the Nov....more
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. Russia has recorded more than...more
Activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. Bangladesh’s cabinet approved the death penalty for rapists amid nationwide protests in the wake of a...more
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in to testify before her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 12, 2020. Barrett's confirmation to the lifetime post - a virtual certainty given...more
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel...more
A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam October 11, 2020. Ho Cau/VNA via REUTERS
Auxiliary police officers wearing 'smart helmets', a portable thermoscanner that can measure the temperature of passengers at a distance, patrol inside a commuter train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
The Milky Way is seen over a turanga tree in the upper reaches of the Ili River, in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Next Slideshows
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID...
Back to school with COVID rules
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Best of the Billboard Music Awards
Performers, presenters, winners and style from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Back to school with COVID rules
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Best of the Billboard Music Awards
Performers, presenters, winners and style from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays
Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has frayed, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on civilians.
Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration
Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrate in Bangkok, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action.
Trump rallies in Des Moines as Iowa polls tighten
President Trump won Iowa by almost 10 percentage points in 2016, but opinion polls have shown Iowa to be competitive.
Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID
Notable athletes and sports figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread
A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every continent.