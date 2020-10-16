President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19...more

President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, arriving without a protective mask. He tossed out masks to thousands of supporters standing shoulder to shoulder, most without protective face coverings, and repeatedly talked about his recovery from the coronavirus. "I went through it now. They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful," Trump told the crowd during his hour-long remarks. "I will kiss everyone in that audience, I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I will give you a big fat kiss." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close