Thu Oct 22, 2020 | 4:04pm EDT

Photos of the week

Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. Hundreds of people have been killed since fighting flared on Sept. 27, raising fears of a wider war drawing in Turkey and Russia and increasing concern about the security of pipelines in Azerbaijan that carry Azeri gas and oil to world markets. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. Hundreds of people have been killed since fighting flared on Sept. 27, raising fears of a wider war drawing in Turkey and Russia and increasing concern about the security of pipelines in Azerbaijan that carry Azeri gas and oil to world markets. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. Thailand revoked an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and the monarchy, after it inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok's streets. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. Thailand revoked an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and the monarchy, after it inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok's streets. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at city hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at city hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Nasino gave birth while in jail in July. The child was removed from her care in August, and became sick and was hospitalized a month later. At the funeral, prison officials guarding Nasino refused to uncuff her despite pleas from her family and human rights supporters, who have decried what they described as inhumane treatment of Nasino and other mothers in Philippine jails. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Nasino gave birth while in jail in July. The child was removed from her care in August, and became sick and was hospitalized a month later. At the funeral, prison officials guarding Nasino refused to uncuff her despite pleas from her family and human rights supporters, who have decried what they described as inhumane treatment of Nasino and other mothers in Philippine jails. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Armed men are seen near burning tires on the street, in Lagos, Nigeria October 21, 2020. Authorities in Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police protesters. Thousands of Nigerians have joined the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit, which has long been accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murder. UnEarthical/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Armed men are seen near burning tires on the street, in Lagos, Nigeria October 21, 2020. Authorities in Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police protesters. Thousands of Nigerians have joined the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit, which has long been accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murder. UnEarthical/via REUTERS
Hilda Condori, a deputy elect with the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), smiles during a rally a day after a nationwide election in El Alto, Bolivia, October 19, 2020. Bolivia's socialists sealed a dramatic election comeback as the party of ousted leader Evo Morales, led by his former economy minister Luis Arce, swept back into power a year after Morales was forced to resign following a fraught election that sparked widespread protests and violence. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Hilda Condori, a deputy elect with the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), smiles during a rally a day after a nationwide election in El Alto, Bolivia, October 19, 2020. Bolivia's socialists sealed a dramatic election comeback as the party of ousted leader Evo Morales, led by his former economy minister Luis Arce, swept back into power a year after Morales was forced to resign following a fraught election that sparked widespread protests and violence. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A protester gestures while a church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies devolving by nightfall into riots, looting and the burning of churches and a police headquarters. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A protester gestures while a church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies devolving by nightfall into riots, looting and the burning of churches and a police headquarters. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) on the outskirts of Sydney, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary&nbsp;Teaching Hospital in Sydney, Australia. The pervasive infection of chlamydia, blazing bushfires, drought, logging of forests and urban encroachment of koala habitat are some of the many destructive forces that continue to threaten their survival. These forces, a government report warned in June, could make Australia's symbolic animal extinct in New South Wales - the nation's most populous state - by 2050. Picture taken July 10, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) on the outskirts of Sydney, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Sydney, Australia. The pervasive infection of chlamydia, blazing bushfires, drought, logging of forests and urban encroachment of koala habitat are some of the many destructive forces that continue to threaten their survival. These forces, a government report warned in June, could make Australia's symbolic animal extinct in New South Wales - the nation's most populous state - by 2050. Picture taken July 10, 2020.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A person uses an extinguisher on a burning paper-made globe during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry, in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A person uses an extinguisher on a burning paper-made globe during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry, in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. Obama returned to the campaign trail with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the election, taking aim at Trump's divisive rhetoric, his track record in the Oval Office and his habit of re-tweeting conspiracy theories. "With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you're not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day," he said. "And that's worth a lot. You're not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won't be so exhausting." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. Obama returned to the campaign trail with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the election, taking aim at Trump's divisive rhetoric, his track record in the Oval Office and his habit of re-tweeting conspiracy theories. "With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you're not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day," he said. "And that's worth a lot. You're not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won't be so exhausting." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People wait in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21, 2020. In Wisconsin, a pivotal battleground state that could help decide the election, Governor Tony Evers pleaded with residents to "please stay home" after his state, along with five others, reported a record day-over-day increase in coronavirus deaths. The U.S. has lost more than 222,000 lives. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
People wait in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21, 2020. In Wisconsin, a pivotal battleground state that could help decide the election, Governor Tony Evers pleaded with residents to "please stay home" after his state, along with five others, reported a record day-over-day increase in coronavirus deaths. The U.S. has lost more than 222,000 lives. REUTERS/Bing Guan
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of Sorbonne University during a national memorial event in Paris, France October 21, 2020. The history teacher was beheaded by a teenaged attacker of Chechen origin after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds, pictures first published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2006 that led to a deadly Islamist attack on its offices. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of Sorbonne University during a national memorial event in Paris, France October 21, 2020. The history teacher was beheaded by a teenaged attacker of Chechen origin after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds, pictures first published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2006 that led to a deadly Islamist attack on its offices. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
Raindrops are seen on plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced Ireland is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Galway, Ireland, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Raindrops are seen on plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced Ireland is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Galway, Ireland, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast ballots. "It's great," another inmate awaiting trial said. "I'm able to voice my opinion and let everyone know that we're still humans and it still counts." Cook County Sheriff's Office/Thomas G Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast ballots. "It's great," another inmate awaiting trial said. "I'm able to voice my opinion and let everyone know that we're still humans and it still counts." Cook County Sheriff's Office/Thomas G Quinn/Handout via REUTERS
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums at the third annual competition in the mountainous Kabylie region, as they pushed for gender equality. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums at the third annual competition in the mountainous Kabylie region, as they pushed for gender equality. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. With rosy cheeks, delicate eyelashes and a full head of hair, these hyper-realistic baby dolls are acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of having more children. Reborn baby dolls can also be used to help grieving mothers cope with the loss of a child, or in Mojagn Zabhipour's case - a companion for her five-year-old Baran. Zabhipour said they decided to get the doll after their daughter's repeated requests for another sibling. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. With rosy cheeks, delicate eyelashes and a full head of hair, these hyper-realistic baby dolls are acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of having more children. Reborn baby dolls can also be used to help grieving mothers cope with the loss of a child, or in Mojagn Zabhipour's case - a companion for her five-year-old Baran. Zabhipour said they decided to get the doll after their daughter's repeated requests for another sibling. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Stephanie Goulsby, 21, whose boyfriend Fred Williams Jr. was shot by sheriff's deputies, listens to a news conference outside Sheriff's Department headquarters in Los Angeles, California, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Stephanie Goulsby, 21, whose boyfriend Fred Williams Jr. was shot by sheriff's deputies, listens to a news conference outside Sheriff's Department headquarters in Los Angeles, California, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
