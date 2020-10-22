Photos of the week
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan...more
A man pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. Thailand revoked an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and the...more
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at city hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many...more
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Nasino gave birth while in jail in July. The...more
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Armed men are seen near burning tires on the street, in Lagos, Nigeria October 21, 2020. Authorities in Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police protesters. Thousands of Nigerians have joined the...more
Hilda Condori, a deputy elect with the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), smiles during a rally a day after a nationwide election in El Alto, Bolivia, October 19, 2020. Bolivia's socialists sealed a dramatic election comeback as the party of ousted...more
A protester gestures while a church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass...more
A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) on the outskirts of Sydney, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital...more
A person uses an extinguisher on a burning paper-made globe during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry, in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. Obama returned to the campaign trail...more
People wait in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21, 2020. In Wisconsin, a pivotal battleground state that could help decide the election, Governor Tony...more
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of Sorbonne University during a national memorial event in Paris, France October 21, 2020. The history teacher was beheaded by a teenaged attacker of Chechen origin after he had...more
Raindrops are seen on plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced Ireland is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Galway,...more
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast...more
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums at the third annual competition in...more
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. With rosy cheeks, delicate eyelashes and a full head of hair, these hyper-realistic baby dolls are acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of...more
Stephanie Goulsby, 21, whose boyfriend Fred Williams Jr. was shot by sheriff's deputies, listens to a news conference outside Sheriff's Department headquarters in Los Angeles, California, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
