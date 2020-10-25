Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. Obama returned to the campaign trail with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the election, taking aim at Trump's divisive rhetoric, his track record in the Oval Office and his habit of re-tweeting conspiracy theories. "With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you're not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day," he said. "And that's worth a lot. You're not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won't be so exhausting." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

