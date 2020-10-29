Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. Trump has held several large campaign rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19...more

Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. Trump has held several large campaign rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and criticism he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporters. A Trump adviser said the rallies were "priceless" given Biden's dominance on the ad airwaves. "These rallies generate significant free media coverage that helps offset whatever money advantage Biden has. Fox News basically runs the whole rallies. It's a great asset," the adviser said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

