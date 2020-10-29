Photos of the week
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second campaign debate, dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and personal...more
Doctor Henri Faure and medical workers treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron and German...more
People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. France's defense of the right to publish the cartoons, considered blasphemous...more
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27, 2020. More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting, according to a...more
Tattoo artist Asakusa Horikazu poses for a photograph with people who received tattoos from him and his father, at a Japanese public bath called a "sento" in Tokyo, Japan, September 24, 2020. Horikazu belongs to a proud, growing tribe of Japanese ink...more
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. Wallace, 27, was gunned down on...more
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of...more
Iraqi demonstrators clash with Iraqi security forces on the Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2020. Renewed anti-government rallies converged this week to mark a year since mass unrest over corruption and...more
A giant inflatable monster, one of a collection of monsters that have appeared to mark Halloween, is seen in front of an office block in Manchester, Britain, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man disinfects Iraqi children before they use the swimming pool at non-government organization Mercy Among Them, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Online clothing seller Kanittha Thongnak, applies zombie makeup before she sells dead people's clothes via livestream in Bangkok, Thailand October 10, 2020. Kanittha, 32, has captured a market of thousands by dressing up as a zombie to sell the...more
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of Game 6 of the World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak...more
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, in the emerging battleground state of Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man scuffles with a security force member during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burn in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. Wildfires this year have ravaged California, scorching more than 6,400 square miles - equivalent to the landmass of the state of Hawaii -...more
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures as she arrives before a religion ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. Thailand has been...more
Police block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2020. Tens of thousands of mostly young people have gathered across...more
An Amish boy looks out of the window of a horse-drawn buggy as he travels through Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. Trump has held several large campaign rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19...more
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. Chileans began the long process of writing a new constitution following a landslide vote in favor of the...more
