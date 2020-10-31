Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2020 | 10:54pm EDT

Photos of the week

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second campaign debate, dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and personal integrity, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second campaign debate, dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and personal...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second campaign debate, dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and personal integrity, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Doctor Henri Faure and medical workers treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown on October 28, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Doctor Henri Faure and medical workers treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron and German...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Doctor Henri Faure and medical workers treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown on October 28, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 20
People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. France's defense of the right to publish the cartoons, considered blasphemous by Muslims, has stirred street protests in several Muslim-majority countries, following the beheading of a French teacher who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo this month. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. France's defense of the right to publish the cartoons, considered blasphemous...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People chant slogans as they set fire to France's flag during a protest against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. France's defense of the right to publish the cartoons, considered blasphemous by Muslims, has stirred street protests in several Muslim-majority countries, following the beheading of a French teacher who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo this month. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
3 / 20
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27, 2020. More than 86 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting, according to a tally from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27, 2020. More than 86 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting, according to a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27, 2020. More than 86 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting, according to a tally from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
4 / 20
Tattoo artist Asakusa Horikazu poses for a photograph with people who received tattoos from him and his father, at a Japanese public bath called a "sento" in Tokyo, Japan, September 24, 2020. Horikazu belongs to a proud, growing tribe of Japanese ink aficionados who defy deeply-rooted taboos associating tattoos with crime, turning their skin into vivid palettes of color with elaborate full-body designs, often featuring characters from traditional legends. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tattoo artist Asakusa Horikazu poses for a photograph with people who received tattoos from him and his father, at a Japanese public bath called a "sento" in Tokyo, Japan, September 24, 2020. Horikazu belongs to a proud, growing tribe of Japanese ink...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Tattoo artist Asakusa Horikazu poses for a photograph with people who received tattoos from him and his father, at a Japanese public bath called a "sento" in Tokyo, Japan, September 24, 2020. Horikazu belongs to a proud, growing tribe of Japanese ink aficionados who defy deeply-rooted taboos associating tattoos with crime, turning their skin into vivid palettes of color with elaborate full-body designs, often featuring characters from traditional legends. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. Wallace, 27, was gunned down on October 26 by two police officers responding to what his relatives say was a call for assistance with a mental health crisis. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. Wallace, 27, was gunned down on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. Wallace, 27, was gunned down on October 26 by two police officers responding to what his relatives say was a call for assistance with a mental health crisis. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
Close
6 / 20
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of dying, heightening warnings that the country is approaching a dire food security crisis, a U.N. report and officials said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of dying, heightening warnings that the country is approaching a dire food security crisis, a U.N. report and officials said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 20
Iraqi demonstrators clash with Iraqi security forces on the Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2020. Renewed anti-government rallies converged this week to mark a year since mass unrest over corruption and widespread deprivation in oil-rich Iraq. More than 500 people had been killed in the disturbances. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi demonstrators clash with Iraqi security forces on the Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2020. Renewed anti-government rallies converged this week to mark a year since mass unrest over corruption and...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators clash with Iraqi security forces on the Jumhuriya bridge during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2020. Renewed anti-government rallies converged this week to mark a year since mass unrest over corruption and widespread deprivation in oil-rich Iraq. More than 500 people had been killed in the disturbances. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 20
A giant inflatable monster, one of a collection of monsters that have appeared to mark Halloween, is seen in front of an office block in Manchester, Britain, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A giant inflatable monster, one of a collection of monsters that have appeared to mark Halloween, is seen in front of an office block in Manchester, Britain, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A giant inflatable monster, one of a collection of monsters that have appeared to mark Halloween, is seen in front of an office block in Manchester, Britain, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 20
A man disinfects Iraqi children before they use the swimming pool at non-government organization Mercy Among Them, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man disinfects Iraqi children before they use the swimming pool at non-government organization Mercy Among Them, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A man disinfects Iraqi children before they use the swimming pool at non-government organization Mercy Among Them, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 20
Online clothing seller Kanittha Thongnak, applies zombie makeup before she sells dead people's clothes via livestream in Bangkok, Thailand October 10, 2020. Kanittha, 32, has captured a market of thousands by dressing up as a zombie to sell the clothes of dead people in sales streamed live on social media. She saw her audience numbers surge after she started appearing in scary makeup, taking up to three hours to complete her zombie look before each late-night session, during which she tells buyers exactly how the owners of each item died. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Online clothing seller Kanittha Thongnak, applies zombie makeup before she sells dead people's clothes via livestream in Bangkok, Thailand October 10, 2020. Kanittha, 32, has captured a market of thousands by dressing up as a zombie to sell the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Online clothing seller Kanittha Thongnak, applies zombie makeup before she sells dead people's clothes via livestream in Bangkok, Thailand October 10, 2020. Kanittha, 32, has captured a market of thousands by dressing up as a zombie to sell the clothes of dead people in sales streamed live on social media. She saw her audience numbers surge after she started appearing in scary makeup, taking up to three hours to complete her zombie look before each late-night session, during which she tells buyers exactly how the owners of each item died. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
Close
11 / 20
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of Game 6 of the World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988. Their triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season in which the final three playoff rounds were held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of Game 6 of the World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of Game 6 of the World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988. Their triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season in which the final three playoff rounds were held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 20
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, in the emerging battleground state of Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, in the emerging battleground state of Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, in the emerging battleground state of Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 20
A man scuffles with a security force member during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man scuffles with a security force member during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A man scuffles with a security force member during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Jerusalem October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 20
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burn in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. Wildfires this year have ravaged California, scorching more than 6,400 square miles - equivalent to the landmass of the state of Hawaii - since the start of the year, with 31 lives lost and thousands of homes destroyed. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burn in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. Wildfires this year have ravaged California, scorching more than 6,400 square miles - equivalent to the landmass of the state of Hawaii -...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burn in Yorba Linda, California, October 26, 2020. Wildfires this year have ravaged California, scorching more than 6,400 square miles - equivalent to the landmass of the state of Hawaii - since the start of the year, with 31 lives lost and thousands of homes destroyed. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
15 / 20
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures as she arrives before a religion ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. Thailand has been rocked by months of anti-government demonstrations that have increasingly called for reforms of the monarchy, breaking a longstanding taboo and defying a law that sets a jail term of up to 15 years for criticizing the king and his family. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures as she arrives before a religion ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. Thailand has been...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures as she arrives before a religion ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. Thailand has been rocked by months of anti-government demonstrations that have increasingly called for reforms of the monarchy, breaking a longstanding taboo and defying a law that sets a jail term of up to 15 years for criticizing the king and his family. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
16 / 20
Police block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2020. Tens of thousands of mostly young people have gathered across Poland since a top court ruling last week introduced a near total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Police block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2020. Tens of thousands of mostly young people have gathered across...more

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Police block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2020. Tens of thousands of mostly young people have gathered across Poland since a top court ruling last week introduced a near total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
An Amish boy looks out of the window of a horse-drawn buggy as he travels through Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An Amish boy looks out of the window of a horse-drawn buggy as he travels through Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
An Amish boy looks out of the window of a horse-drawn buggy as he travels through Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 20
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. Trump has held several large campaign rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and criticism he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporters. A Trump adviser said the rallies were "priceless" given Biden's dominance on the ad airwaves. "These rallies generate significant free media coverage that helps offset whatever money advantage Biden has. Fox News basically runs the whole rallies. It's a great asset," the adviser said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. Trump has held several large campaign rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. Trump has held several large campaign rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and criticism he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporters. A Trump adviser said the rallies were "priceless" given Biden's dominance on the ad airwaves. "These rallies generate significant free media coverage that helps offset whatever money advantage Biden has. Fox News basically runs the whole rallies. It's a great asset," the adviser said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
19 / 20
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. Chileans began the long process of writing a new constitution following a landslide vote in favor of the project by citizens who want the country's principles to enshrine greater equality in healthcare, pensions and education. In a referendum on October 25, 78% of voters backed constitutional overhaul, a stinging rebuke of the constitution dating from the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. Chileans began the long process of writing a new constitution following a landslide vote in favor of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. Chileans began the long process of writing a new constitution following a landslide vote in favor of the project by citizens who want the country's principles to enshrine greater equality in healthcare, pensions and education. In a referendum on October 25, 78% of voters backed constitutional overhaul, a stinging rebuke of the constitution dating from the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 30 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 29 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 28 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the month: October

Photos of the month: October

Our top photos from October 2020.

NYC's Staten Islanders weigh in on election

NYC's Staten Islanders weigh in on election

Residents of Staten Island, the only New York City borough won by Trump in 2016, reflect on the 2020 race.

Trump and Biden visit crucial Midwest states

Trump and Biden visit crucial Midwest states

President Trump and Joe Biden hold rallies in states across the Midwest.

Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey

Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Long lines as early voting smashes records

Long lines as early voting smashes records

The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 83.5 million votes already cast by mail or in person

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.

Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased by 45% per week on average over the past four weeks as the country braces for a second coronavirus wave.

Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states

Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast