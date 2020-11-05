Photos of the week
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. City election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall due...more
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he pulls off his face mask to speak about the results of the U.S. presidential election during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Medical staff members load a patient on an ambulance after arriving on a plane during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus from Avignon to Vannes Airport, France, November 4, 2020. The second wave of coronavirus infections...more
A protester performs on a red carpet while taking part in a protest against the government and to reform monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand, October 29, 2020. Protesters criticized spending by King Maha Vajiralongkorn's palace and held a 'fashion show'...more
Rescue operations take place after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. The death toll crept up to 116 in the western city of Izmir and a Greek island. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Barton Foley, 32, with his cat "Little Ti Ti" on his shoulder, casts his ballot on Election Day at Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A broken "Make America Great Again" hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A person rides a bicycle in front of a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain October 30, 2020. New COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs have stirred resistance across Europe even as...more
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Flames illuminate smoke over the city as strong winds fan a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of the election as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An elevated tram that ran past the end of its tracks rests on a sculpture of a whale tail at De Akkers subway station in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands November 2, 2020. The conductor emerged shocked but unharmed and there were no...more
Louise Gombeer, suffering from COVID-19, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the "Melopee" house for elderly in Brussels, Belgium, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the coronavirus lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. Londoners shrugged off a resurgent pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants, hours before the introduction of a new...more
Candles are pictured on the site of a gun attack in Vienna, Austria, November 5, 2020. A 20-year-old native of the city, who had previously been jailed for trying to join Islamic State in Syria, was shot dead by police within nine minutes of opening...more
Autumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
