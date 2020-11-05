People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the coronavirus lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. Londoners shrugged off a resurgent pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants, hours before the introduction of a new...more

People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the coronavirus lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. Londoners shrugged off a resurgent pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England. The United Kingdom has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19 and is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Scientists warned the "worst-case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded without action. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

