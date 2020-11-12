Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. Ataei, 37, was the victim of an acid attack about 10 years ago from her former father-in-law after her divorce. She suffered severe burns to her face, body...more

Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. Ataei, 37, was the victim of an acid attack about 10 years ago from her former father-in-law after her divorce. She suffered severe burns to her face, body and hands, and lost her vision. Today, Masoumeh is a well-known model, showcasing the beauty of Iranian traditional clothing. Modeling has helped her find self-acceptance after the attack. "Beauty is not just in people's appearance, if someone loses her face or has a defect in her face does not mean that she is not beautiful," she said. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

