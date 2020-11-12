Photos of the week
Women celebrate after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. Biden clinched Pennsylvania to put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the...more
President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at a rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after winning a bitter election, even as Trump refused to concede and...more
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers during an opposition rally in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020. Thousands of Armenian demonstrators, chanting "Nikol is a traitor," demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign over a...more
Residents carry their belongings recovered from homes damaged by a mudslide, after heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. Guatemala has ended rescue operations in the storm-lashed...more
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. Trump, the first U.S. president to lose a re-election bid in 28 years, golfed at his...more
People watch fireworks after Joe Biden won the election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day commemorations, at a coronavirus testing center in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, better known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during a rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. Aunchalee, 26, is a...more
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during a meeting with a supporters, upon his return to the country, in Uyuni, Bolivia, November 10, 2020. Morales made his return after his socialist MAS party swept back into power a year after he...more
Danish health authorities and members of the Danish Armed Forces dispose of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark November 9, 2020. Authorities embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, one of the world's largest...more
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. Ataei, 37, was the victim of an acid attack about 10 years ago from her former father-in-law after her divorce. She suffered severe burns to her face, body...more
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China. Glaciers in China's bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable...more
People react after Joe Biden won the election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting hangs a banner that reads "Carrie Lam harms Hong Kong and its people, stinks for ten thousand years" at the legislature in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2020. Hong Kong's opposition staged a final show of...more
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate Joe Biden's election victory on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while...more
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. Residents of the Indian capital are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the coronavirus,...more
Next Slideshows
Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave
More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to...
Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack
Masoumeh Ataei, blinded and burned in an acid attack a decade ago, finds self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco
The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave
More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.
Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack
Masoumeh Ataei, blinded and burned in an acid attack a decade ago, finds self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco
The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.
Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter
A Brazilian duo have created contraptions that look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe.
Veterans Day across America
Americans honor those who have served in their military.
Remembering the sacrifices of war
A solemn day of remembrance as the world honors its veterans on Remembrance Day, Armistice Day and Veterans Day.
Biden plans transition as Trump clings to hope
President-elect Joe Biden begins laying the groundwork for his new administration as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of longshot lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.
Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire
Thousands of Armenian demonstrators demand their prime minister resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting.