United States
Fri Nov 13, 2020

Photos of the week

Women celebrate after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. Biden clinched Pennsylvania to put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the U.S. presidency, ending four days of nail-biting suspense since polls closed and sending his supporters into the streets of major cities in celebration. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Women celebrate after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. Biden clinched Pennsylvania to put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the U.S. presidency, ending four days of nail-biting suspense since polls closed and sending his supporters into the streets of major cities in celebration. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at a rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after winning a bitter election, even as Trump refused to concede and pressed ahead with legal fights against the outcome. "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," he said. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at a rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after winning a bitter election, even as Trump refused to concede and pressed ahead with legal fights against the outcome. "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," he said. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers during an opposition rally in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020. Thousands of Armenian demonstrators, chanting "Nikol is a traitor," demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh after six weeks of fighting. The ceasefire, announced on November 10, ended the worst fighting in the region in decades, and has been celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan. Pashinyan has called it a disaster but said he had no choice but to sign it to stave off a defeat. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers during an opposition rally in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020. Thousands of Armenian demonstrators, chanting "Nikol is a traitor," demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh after six weeks of fighting. The ceasefire, announced on November 10, ended the worst fighting in the region in decades, and has been celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan. Pashinyan has called it a disaster but said he had no choice but to sign it to stave off a defeat. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Residents carry their belongings recovered from homes damaged by a mudslide, after heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. Guatemala has ended rescue operations in the storm-lashed village where almost 100 people likely died last week, the country's national disaster agency said, adding the site is no longer habitable and will be abandoned. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Residents carry their belongings recovered from homes damaged by a mudslide, after heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. Guatemala has ended rescue operations in the storm-lashed village where almost 100 people likely died last week, the country's national disaster agency said, adding the site is no longer habitable and will be abandoned. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. Trump, the first U.S. president to lose a re-election bid in 28 years, golfed at his course in Sterling, Virginia, for two days after the results were declared. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. Trump, the first U.S. president to lose a re-election bid in 28 years, golfed at his course in Sterling, Virginia, for two days after the results were declared. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch fireworks after Joe Biden won the election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People watch fireworks after Joe Biden won the election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day commemorations, at a coronavirus testing center in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day commemorations, at a coronavirus testing center in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, better known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during a rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. Aunchalee, 26, is a transgender drag queen and reality television show winner who is riding the momentum of youth rallies against the military and royalist establishment, hoping to advance a drawn-out struggle for same-sex marriage and LGBT rights. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, better known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during a rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. Aunchalee, 26, is a transgender drag queen and reality television show winner who is riding the momentum of youth rallies against the military and royalist establishment, hoping to advance a drawn-out struggle for same-sex marriage and LGBT rights. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during a meeting with a supporters, upon his return to the country, in Uyuni, Bolivia, November 10, 2020. Morales made his return after his socialist MAS party swept back into power a year after he resigned amid violent protests and fled the country. The leftist ex-president, an indigenous former coca farmer who led Bolivia for nearly 14 years, departed under a cloud in November 2019 after he ran for an unprecedented fourth term in an election marred by allegations of fraud. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during a meeting with a supporters, upon his return to the country, in Uyuni, Bolivia, November 10, 2020. Morales made his return after his socialist MAS party swept back into power a year after he resigned amid violent protests and fled the country. The leftist ex-president, an indigenous former coca farmer who led Bolivia for nearly 14 years, departed under a cloud in November 2019 after he ran for an unprecedented fourth term in an election marred by allegations of fraud. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Danish health authorities and members of the Danish Armed Forces dispose of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark November 9, 2020. Authorities embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, one of the world's largest populations, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could evade future COVID-19 vaccines. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Danish health authorities and members of the Danish Armed Forces dispose of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark November 9, 2020. Authorities embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, one of the world's largest populations, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could evade future COVID-19 vaccines. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. Ataei, 37, was the victim of an acid attack about 10 years ago from her former father-in-law after her divorce. She suffered severe burns to her face, body and hands, and lost her vision. Today, Masoumeh is a well-known model, showcasing the beauty of Iranian traditional clothing. Modeling has helped her find self-acceptance after the attack. "Beauty is not just in people's appearance, if someone loses her face or has a defect in her face does not mean that she is not beautiful," she said. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. Ataei, 37, was the victim of an acid attack about 10 years ago from her former father-in-law after her divorce. She suffered severe burns to her face, body and hands, and lost her vision. Today, Masoumeh is a well-known model, showcasing the beauty of Iranian traditional clothing. Modeling has helped her find self-acceptance after the attack. "Beauty is not just in people's appearance, if someone loses her face or has a defect in her face does not mean that she is not beautiful," she said. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China. Glaciers in China's bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. Picture taken September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China. Glaciers in China's bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. Picture taken September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People react after Joe Biden won the election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react after Joe Biden won the election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting hangs a banner that reads "Carrie Lam harms Hong Kong and its people, stinks for ten thousand years" at the legislature in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2020. Hong Kong's opposition staged a final show of defiance before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city. The withdrawal of the opposition from the city legislature will mean an end for what has been one of the few forums for dissent after Beijing's imposition of national security legislation in June and coronavirus restrictions ended pro-democracy protests that began last year. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting hangs a banner that reads "Carrie Lam harms Hong Kong and its people, stinks for ten thousand years" at the legislature in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2020. Hong Kong's opposition staged a final show of defiance before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city. The withdrawal of the opposition from the city legislature will mean an end for what has been one of the few forums for dissent after Beijing's imposition of national security legislation in June and coronavirus restrictions ended pro-democracy protests that began last year. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A woman carries a basket filled with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate Joe Biden's election victory on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate Joe Biden's election victory on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition - ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition - ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. Residents of the Indian capital are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the coronavirus, doctors said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. Residents of the Indian capital are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the coronavirus, doctors said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
