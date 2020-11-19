Edition:
Photos of the week

Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as makeshift shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest, as lawmakers debate constitutional change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. Stringent measures were going into effect across the country this week as the U.S. COVID-19 death toll passed a quarter million, the highest in the world. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the"Nightmare NElk" during "Stop the Steal" protest after the U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Salem, Oregon, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 67, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades, officials said. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Treatment blocks are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where COVID-19 patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, launches carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15, 2020. Four astronauts greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station after successfully docking in a landmark achievement for private space travel, in NASA's first full-fledged mission ferrying a crew into orbit on a privately owned spacecraft. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus, at a wholesale market, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A person touches the national flag after Francisco Sagasti from the Centrist Morado Party was elected Peru's interim president by Congress, in Lima, Peru November 16, 2020. Sagasti was sworn in as interim president, voted for by Congress in an effort to return stability to a country that has seen deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last week. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is seven months pregnant, helps her younger sister Angela Moraa, 12, with school work at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, September 30, 2020. With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Bosibori's mother out selling vegetables on the roadside, Bosibori got involved with a man in his twenties. When she told him she was pregnant, he stopped answering her calls. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticked down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building in London, Britain November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Taboao da Serra's Geovana Mendes and teammates look dejected in the dressing room after their 16-0 loss against Palmeiras in Vinhedo, Brazil, November 11, 2020. When the team lost a league match 29-0 last month it looked like things could hardly get much worse for the small club based outside Sao Paulo. They also lost their next three games 14-0, 10-0 and 16-0 and were eliminated from the Sao Paulo state championship at the group stage. The results sparked yet another debate about the competitiveness of the women's game in Brazil. The backlash - and of course the sexist ridicule - was even more predictable. When we lost "they said it looks like the whole team has COVID-19, don't bother playing, those kind of things, you know," said captain Lohane Ferreira. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Sirio Persichetti, a 7-year-old Italian with spastic tetraplegia and cerebral palsy who has become an influencer by challenging perceptions of disability, embraces his mother Valentina Perniciaro after coming home from school, in Rome, Italy. Persichetti can't speak and can't feed himself but the seven-year-old has taken the social media world by storm with his daily antics, proving that a disability is no barrier to inspiring others. His mother created a website and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts to chronicle his everyday life in hopes of inspiring others. Picture taken October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Dustin Johnson is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, November 15, 2020. Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters, staving off self-doubt as he overcame a shaky start to his final round to end with a tournament-record low score at Augusta National. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Alexei Dudoladov, a student and blogger, climbs a birch tree while seeking better cellular network coverage in Stankevichi, Russia November 13, 2020. Dudoladov has been forced to go to great great heights to attend classes online, having to climb a birch tree in his remote Siberian village every time he needs an internet connection. The 21-year-old pleaded to authorities for better internet coverage in a video viewed 1.9 million times on TikTok and more than 56,000 times on Instagram since last week. Dudoladov told regional governor Alexander Burkov that his home internet is not strong enough to connect to his online classes and that he has been forced to come up with a creative solution. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
