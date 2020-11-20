Photos of the week
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as makeshift shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest, as lawmakers debate constitutional change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020....more
Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the"Nightmare NElk" during "Stop the Steal" protest after the U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Salem, Oregon, November 14,...more
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to...more
Treatment blocks are seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where COVID-19 patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, launches carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15, 2020. Four...more
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus, at a wholesale market, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A person touches the national flag after Francisco Sagasti from the Centrist Morado Party was elected Peru's interim president by Congress, in Lima, Peru November 16, 2020. Sagasti was sworn in as interim president, voted for by Congress in an effort...more
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is seven months pregnant, helps her younger sister Angela Moraa, 12, with school work at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, September 30, 2020. With schools...more
A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building in London, Britain November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A supporter of President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Taboao da Serra's Geovana Mendes and teammates look dejected in the dressing room after their 16-0 loss against Palmeiras in Vinhedo, Brazil, November 11, 2020. When the team lost a league match 29-0 last month it looked like things could hardly get...more
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, November...more
Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Sirio Persichetti, a 7-year-old Italian with spastic tetraplegia and cerebral palsy who has become an influencer by challenging perceptions of disability, embraces his mother Valentina Perniciaro after coming home from school, in Rome, Italy....more
Dustin Johnson is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, November 15, 2020. Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the...more
Alexei Dudoladov, a student and blogger, climbs a birch tree while seeking better cellular network coverage in Stankevichi, Russia November 13, 2020. Dudoladov has been forced to go to great great heights to attend classes online, having to climb a...more
