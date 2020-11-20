Taboao da Serra's Geovana Mendes and teammates look dejected in the dressing room after their 16-0 loss against Palmeiras in Vinhedo, Brazil, November 11, 2020. When the team lost a league match 29-0 last month it looked like things could hardly get much worse for the small club based outside Sao Paulo. They also lost their next three games 14-0, 10-0 and 16-0 and were eliminated from the Sao Paulo state championship at the group stage. The results sparked yet another debate about the competitiveness of the women's game in Brazil. The backlash - and of course the sexist ridicule - was even more predictable. When we lost "they said it looks like the whole team has COVID-19, don't bother playing, those kind of things, you know," said captain Lohane Ferreira. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

